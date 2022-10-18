The "UK Family Law Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report comes at a time of major changes in the sector including the arrival of no-fault divorces, new legislation for domestic abuse cases, more encouragement for mediation, and a strong growth in online divorce applications.
The eighth edition of an annual report which provides a review of the market looking at the legislative background, recent market developments and drivers, market structure, market size and trends with historical volume and value data, the key players and future market developments with forecasts to 2025.
Table of Contents
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Market Structure
- Market Drivers Developments
- Key Players
- Market Size Trends
- The Future
- Associations.
Companies Mentioned
- Alexiou Fisher Philips
- Cordell Cordell
- Creighton Partners
- Dawson Cornwell
- Family Law Group
- Family Law in Partnership
- Goodman Ray
- Grayfords Solicitors
- HFC Law
- Levison Meltzer Pigott
- Stowe Family Law
- The International Family Law Group
- Vardags
- Woolley Co
