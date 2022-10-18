The "UK Medico-Legal Insurance Services Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The sixth edition of an annual report which provides a review of the market, looking at the legislative background, recent market developments and drivers, market structure, market size and trends with historical volume and value data, the key players and future market developments.
Medico-Legal and Insurance Services (MLIS) are a range of medical and medical-related services offered to legal services companies, insurers and possibly to employers. For this reason, MLIS companies are often staffed and run by doctors, nurses and physiotherapists.
The range of services offered can be split into two broad categories: Medical evidence (ME); Rehabilitation and allied medical services (RAMS).
Table of Contents
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Market Structure
- Market Drivers Developments
- Key Players
- Market Size Trends
- The Future
- Associations.
Companies Mentioned
- Handl Group (FL360 Group)
- Exam Works UK (Premex)
- Kuro Health (formally Premier Medical Holdings Ltd)
- Active Care Group
- Bodycare Clinics/Doctors Chambers
- Onebright UK HoldCo Ltd
- Health Case Management Ltd (HCML)
- RE: Cognition Health Ltd
- A Chance for Life Ltd
- On Medical Ltd (Winn Holdings)
- Independent Living Solutions Limited
- MAPS Medical Reporting (Medical and Professional Services Ltd)
- CL MediCall Aid Ltd
- Proclaim Group (Proclaim Care Ltd)
- Bush Company Rehabilitation
- Innovate Healthcare Management Group
- Crawford TPA Solutions/Broadspire
- Somek Associates Ltd
- Hugh Koch Associates LLP (HKA).
