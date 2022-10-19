Atos International: Atos wins contract to migrate the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management SAP Core to public cloud

Press release

Atos wins contracttomigratethe Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water ManagementSAP Core to publiccloud

Amstelveen/The Hague, October 19,2022 - The Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (IenW) has awarded Atos with a contract for the housing, hosting, management, maintenance and public cloud migration of its SAP centric IT infrastructure, as part of the tender 'housing, hosting, beheer en onderhoud van het Bedrijfsvoeringssysteem IenW'.

The initial term of the agreement - in which Atos will be responsible for supporting the SAP centric operations system for the purpose of financial processes, procurement and budget execution within the Ministry - is five years, with the possibility to extend the contract for a further five years.

With this new contract Atos will continue in its role as a primary SAP partner to the Ministry and for the transformation of its SAP system and requirements. In a two-phase approach enabled by Atos OneCloud, the Ministry's SAP system will be migrated to Microsoft Azure public cloud and then business processes will be optimized to be moved to a Software-as-a-Service model. During the term of the contract, Atos aims to reduce its own carbon footprint over the lifecycle of the contract by 5 to 10 per cent annually.

In this second phase of the transformation, Atos will focus on the redesign of processes, change management and the implementation of BPI tooling.

HillieBeentjes, Deputy Secretary General of IenW and MirjamWerges, CIO of IenW explain: "With Atos, we look forward to an assured continued partnership with focus on a managed and securetransition to deliver an SAP system tostrengthen our innovative capacityand deliver complete scalability in line with our changing capacity requirements, while driving efficiencies and, critically, providing absolute continuity of service throughout."

"In partnership, we are focused on delivering the next stage in the SAP transformation of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management", says Peter'tJong, Headof AtosNetherlands. "It is our responsibility to deliver seamless critical back-office operations, drawing on our deepSAP, public cloud and secure migration capabilities and the power of AtosOneCloud. This will enable the Ministry to continue tobuild powerful connections by road, rail, water and air in the Netherlands."

A strong track record in the public sector

Atos has a strong track record of providing Dutch government departments with transformation services. In July 2021, Atos and IBM announcedthe creation of a new highly advanced digital infrastructure for the Dutch Ministry of Defense. Since 2020, Atos is also responsible for designing and building applications and IT solutions, including hosting and security, for Rijkswaterstaat, the executive agency of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management.

