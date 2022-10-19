

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation increased as initially estimated in September, final data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



Consumer prices rose 10.5 percent year-on-year in September, after a revised 9.3 percent increase in August. This was in line with the initial estimate.



The latest inflation was the highest since July 1952, when prices rose 14.1 percent.



'Inflation in September was fueled by a strong surge in the price of household energy, which thus became the most important driver of inflation,' Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas said.



'Fuel prices, which remained at a high level, were thus relegated to second place among the price drivers.'



Prices for food and restaurants also continued to rise strongly compared to the previous year, the official added.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, increased 10.9 percent annually in September, following a 9.3 percent rise in the prior month, as estimated.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.6 percent in September, as initial estimate.



