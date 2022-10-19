Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2022) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) ("Zonetail" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Osgoode Properties (Osgoode) to launch its marketplace within Osgoode's existing mobile app across 29 locations, with over 5,000 apartment and townhouse units, in Ottawa, Kingston, Calgary, Edmonton and Gatineau, QB.

Osgoode utilizes Yardi's premium platform and mobile application, RENTCafe, as their tenant portal, allowing residents to communicate and interact with their property manager, create service requests, receive updates on community news among other valuable tools all at the touch of a screen.

Osgoode and their tenants have been using the Yardi RENTCafe platform for several years, and as such, the majority of Osgoode's residents use it on a regular basis. The successful adoption of the Osgoode/Yardi mobile application by Osgoode tenants provides Zonetail, and Zonetail marketplace clientele, with an instant, highly engaged and targeted consumer base to communicate with.

Once Zonetail's simple three-step onboarding of Osgoode's buildings is complete, the next time an Osgoode tenant opens the Osgoode app, the Zonetail marketplace will be right there, on the landing page.

Tenants will then enjoy access to a wide range of unique offerings from local businesses in their surrounding area, such as restaurants, shopping, grocery, entertainment, health and beauty, and more. In addition, they will have access to numerous existing and upcoming features offered from Zonetail partners that include home and concierge services via ROAR, delivery options from restaurants, grocery and other retailers via MealMe, essential services offered from Rogers, Apollo Insurance, Nerds on Site and many others.

"We're very excited to launch the Zonetail marketplace across our communities," said Brent Gorman, Sr. Marketing Manager for Osgoode Properties. "Zonetail's software fits well with our philosophy of putting people first and is another example of how our approach to personalized care combined with smart technology-driven solutions can enhance the lifestyle and wellbeing of our tenants."

"The best property management companies are the ones that recognize that the industry is changing and have the foresight to stay ahead of the curve," said Mark Holmes, CEO of Zonetail. "It's clear why Osgoode Properties is a step above the rest, as they continue to search out opportunities to improve the rental experience and make their tenants feel at home." Holmes went on to say, "Zonetail's marketplace, with its emphasis on the local community, helps fulfill this goal, because at the end of the day, people don't just live in a building, they live in a neighbourhood."

The Company reports that the work has already begun, and it is expected that the Osgoode properties will go 'live' with the Zonetail marketplace in the coming days.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) is a mobile platform and market network that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities and services . Our Mission is to provide a state-of-the-art mobile platform that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities, and services. And our Vision is to build a critical mass of users in the hard-to-reach, high rise residential vertical, through a unique mobile market network model - providing vital information, products, and services at the tap of a screen. We are the search engine to optimize you home. Zonetail also has a partnership with AAHOA, the largest association of hotels in the world representing approximately 35,000 hotels and 65% of the U.S. hotel market. The Company expects to relaunch its hotel vertical when market conditions within the hotel industry have rebounded after COVID.

Please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Holmes, President and CEO, Zonetail Inc.

T: (416) 994-5399 E: mark@zonetail.com

About Osgoode Properties

Osgoode Properties, established in 1982 and is one of eastern Canada's largest owners of residential rental apartments and is proud to be in its second generation of family ownership and operation. Osgoode Properties owns and manages a North American multi-family real estate portfolio that includes approximately 10,000 apartment homes in Ottawa, Gatineau, Kingston, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, Atlanta (Georgia), Sarasota, and Tampa Bay (Florida). Osgoode Properties commitment to delivering consistently high customer service levels through onsite management and community involvement has earned Osgoode a unique reputation in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to Zonetail's current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Zonetail's business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Zonetail undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by Zonetail in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors Zonetail believes are appropriate, and, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Zonetail believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, prospective purchasers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141061