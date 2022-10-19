FinTech Automation Selects ForwardAI to Provide Seamless Access to Accounting Data for Financial Institutions

Partnership emphasizes the value of APIs in accessing accounting data in real-time, allowing FIs to enhance services provided to their small and midsize business (SMB) clients

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2022 / ForwardAI , a fintech providing aggregated access to accounting & business data and analysis, announced today its partnership with FinTech Automation , a financial technology company that allows fintechs and traditional financial institutions (FIs) to offer various embedded finance and banking-as-a-service products. Through the partnership, FinTech Automation will adopt ForwardAI's premium API for seamless access to a full suite of accounting data platforms for its clients.

The partnership enables FinTech Automation to leverage ForwardAI's Precise API to access critical financial data points and analysis from over 17 accounting software companies - instead of having to rely on one-off, code-heavy connections to individual providers. ForwardAI's Precise API is fully integrated with Fintech Automation's AccelerationCloud , a middleware engine that integrates its UniFi platform with over 30 third-party partners. UniFi provides fintechs, banks, and non-traditional FIs with a cloud-native, API-driven core, enabling a full suite of banking and wealth management applications.

"In moving from the information to the digital age, how information moves and is processed is as important as the data itself," said David Park , CEO and founder of FinTech Automation. "As an OEM partner to FinTech Automation's platform, ForwardAI empowers our clients by offering cost-effective and seamless integration to access accounting data. This lets them directly permission data and insights through our ecosystem to support their decisioning processes."

"We're thrilled to partner with FinTech Automation, which shares our vision of providing an intelligent, embedded finance ecosystem for financial institutions, lenders and fintechs to better serve their (SMB) clients." said Nick Chandi , CEO and co-founder of ForwardAI. "As traditional methods of data collection and access are becoming increasingly obsolete, open finance technology provides a more reliable, seamless alternative for both financial institutions and their clients. Our technology provides Fintech Automation with a premium API for integrated access to accounting and financial data that is both easily scalable and normalized."

ForwardAI will showcase its technology and capabilities at Money 20/20 USA in Las Vegas, NV from October 23-26, 2022, at booth 1245.

About ForwardAI

ForwardAI provides aggregated accounting and business data and is trusted by companies in 48 countries worldwide. ForwardAI's technology makes it easy to gain more insight and control over financial information with a full suite of accounting data solutions for large enterprises like banks, lenders, and fintechs, as well as accountants, financial advisors, and small businesses. The Precise API facilitates modern enterprise and developer tech solutions, including powerful add-ons that proactively engage and retain business clients long-term. Forwardly connects accountants and bookkeepers with tools that help them directly manage and support small business cash flow. To get started or learn more, visit ForwardAI.com

About FinTech Automation

FinTech Automation is a Dallas-based Fintech as-a-Service platform that enables digital transformation for financial institutions (FIs). The Platform consists of FTA's proprietary UniFi Banking, Trust, and Wealth Management core applications and 7 micro-service-based applications that offer a full suite of banking and wealth management applications. With FTA's API management application, AccelerationCloud, the Platform is integrated with over 30 best of breed third-party applications to offer business intelligence, Open Banking, CRM, machine learning, digital account opening, and robotic process automation without having to code a single line. FTA platform is uniquely built for banks, fintechs, and FIs offering Bank Sponsorship, Banking as-a-Service (BaaS), AdviserTech, Card Issuance, and Embedded Finance.

