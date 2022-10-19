Integration lies at the heart of a new project bringing high-speed fibre broadband to a quarter of Ireland's population

SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, is working with National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company rolling out the new high-speed fibre broadband network to rural areas of Ireland under the Government of Ireland's National Broadband Plan.

Established in 2019, NBI has been widely recognised as an industry leading wholesale open access provider, having onboarded and integrated with approximately 60 Internet Service Providers in its first two years of operation. SnapLogic's Intelligent Integration Platform supports NBI's best-in-class digital infrastructure, which enables a seamless experience for service providers, from eligibility checks to network deployment.

With 559,000 homes in Ireland currently unable to receive broadband over 30mbps, NBI was awarded the Irish Government's ambitious plan to provide high-speed fibre-to-the-premises broadband to all underserved rural communities. In one of the biggest rollouts of its kind, NBI is tasked with delivering fibre to over 1.1 million people across rural Ireland.

NBI has deployed SnapLogic's Intelligent Integration Platform to seamlessly connect every touchpoint in each customer's journey, including eligibility checks, order placement and network setup, as well as billing and issues management. This starts with the ability to check whether any address can receive high-speed internet and if so, provisioning onto the network and reserving a line. From here, the platform also integrates with customer management, handling billing and invoicing services and in the event of an issue, being able to raise tickets.

SnapLogic has helped enable the rapid deployment of the project and the Intelligent Integration Platform now handles over 220 different customer journeys, ensuring all KPIs and milestones are met ahead of time.

With its commitment to best-in-class and futureproofed solutions, NBI is developing and deploying industry leading technology to make integrations seamless, which it says is crucial for it to be the most effective open-access network provider in Europe.

"After looking at a range of integration solutions, we organised an eligibility test asking vendors to build a functionality in front of us in one morning which could look up a postcode and return a negative or positive value on whether we could deploy broadband to that postcode," said Geoff Shakespeare, Chief Operating Officer at NBI. "SnapLogic impressively completed the task in two and a half hours. Time to market is of paramount importance for this project and SnapLogic has helped us deliver on key objectives."

"SnapLogic is proud to be providing the digital infrastructure for National Broadband Ireland's project, bringing high-speed broadband across rural Ireland. Businesses and organisations are increasingly realising the value of providing their customers with a seamless experience through automation and data integration, and we're pleased to be working with NBI, which is a leader in this field," added Jeremiah Stone, CTO at SnapLogic.

SnapLogic's Intelligent Integration Platform uses AI-powered workflows to automate all stages of IT integration projects design, development, deployment, and maintenance whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The platform's easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company's self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

