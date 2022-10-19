Arbonne International's UK subsidiary honored by the Direct Selling Association

Arbonne UK, Arbonne International's subsidiary in the United Kingdom, was honored by the UK Direct Selling Association (UK DSA) with its Sustainability Award for redefining what it means to be a conscious corporation. The award was presented during the UK DSA Conference 2022 in Oxford, England.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005888/en/

Arbonne believes in a holistic approach to beauty, health and wellbeing, focusing on the whole person to help them flourish inside and out. The philosophy embraces the connection between a healthier mind, stronger body and more beautiful skin. MIND. BODY. SKIN. (Photo: Business Wire)

As a Certified B CorporationTM, one of only 5,800 in the world, Arbonne continues to push boundaries in the beauty and wellness industry with rigorous goals, benchmarking and auditing against the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

"This award is so validating for our journey as a B Corp because it recognizes the dedication of Arbonne UK to our organization's global sustainability goals," said Tyler Whitehead, CEO of Arbonne. "The UK office was our first to convert to 100 percent renewable electricity, we are incredibly proud of the UK leadership team as they continue to ensure that sustainability is a core part of Arbonne's business decisions."

Following the UK's lead, Arbonne's Australia office converted to using 100 percent renewable electricity in 2021 and the brand's International Headquarters and Distribution Center in Irvine, California is slated for completion to be powered by 100 percent renewable electricity by end of year. Arbonne is also committed to bringing green electricity to its headquarters and local communities through an innovative community solar project and partnership out of El Mirage, California that will launch in the next few months.

Arbonne's Distribution Center in Greenwood, Indiana and Arbonne's Production Location in Chatsworth, California also upgraded their facilities to install water efficient fixtures, high efficiency lighting and other innovative renovations to decrease consumption on site. These input reduction initiatives empowered Arbonne to achieve its 20% energy and water reduction goals four years ahead of schedule and are a part of Arbonne's larger goal to reduce its Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions 50 percent by 2025.

A Certified B CorpTM, Arbonne is part of a global culture shift to redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. Learn more about Arbonne's sustainability goals here.

ABOUT ARBONNE

Arbonne believes in a holistic approach to beauty, health and wellbeing, focusing on the whole person to help them flourish inside and out. The philosophy embraces the connection between a healthier mind, stronger body and more beautiful skin. MIND. BODY. SKIN. The products are comprised of plant-based ingredients with high clean standards that are co-developed with experts and go through rigorous testing for the best in safety and efficacy.

Arbonne's healthy-living lifestyle and entrepreneurial business opportunity foster a positive mindset that helps people and communities flourish. Grounded in empowerment, transparency, and sustainability, Arbonne is a proud B-Corp certified company ensuring they make thoughtful decisions today, so that Arbonne's business, communities and the environment can be sustained for future generations.

Follow Arbonne on Social Media

Facebook: @arbonne Twitter: @arbonne Instagram: @arbonne Pinterest: @arbonne

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005888/en/

Contacts:

Stefani Green, Arbonne

SGreen@arbonne.com