Moderna, Inc.: EMA Committee For Medicinal Products For Human Use Adopts Positive Opinion Recommending Authorization Of Moderna's Omicron BA.4-BA.5 Targeting Bivalent Covid-19 Vaccine In The European Union

Positive recommendation follows the recent approval of Spikevax bivalent Original/Omicron BA.1 (mRNA-1273.214), a bivalent booster vaccine targeting the Omicron BA.1 subvariant, in September

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2022 / Moderna, Inc . (Nasdaq:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending conditional marketing authorization for mRNA-1273.222 (Spikevax bivalent Original/Omicron BA.4-5) as a booster dose for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 12 years of age and older, who have previously received at least a primary vaccination course against COVID-19. Following the CHMP's positive opinion, the European Commission will make an authorization decision on the use of Spikevax bivalent Original/Omicron BA.4-5. This vaccine now joins Moderna's other updated booster vaccine, mRNA 1273.214, that targets the BA.1 variant, for use in individuals 12 years and older.

"The CHMP's positive recommendation for our BA.4/BA.5 bivalent booster, mRNA-1273.222, provides people across Europe with durable protection against the major Omicron subvariants in circulation as we head into the winter months when COVID-19 vaccination becomes crucial," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "We look forward to the European Commission's authorization decision shortly."

Spikevax bivalent Original/Omicron BA.4-5 is a next-generation bivalent vaccine that contains 25 µg of mRNA-1273 (Spikevax) and 25 µg of a vaccine candidate targeting the Omicron variant of concern (BA.4/BA.5). Moderna's submission to the EMA is based on preclinical data for mRNA-1273.222 as well as clinical trial data from a Phase 2/3 studying Spikevax bivalent Original/Omicron BA.1 (mRNA-1273.214), a bivalent booster vaccine targeting the Omicron BA.1 subvariant, which recently received EMA approval . A Phase 2/3 clinical trial for mRNA-1273.222 is fully enrolled and currently underway, with initial data expected later this year.

Moderna has received authorizations for Omicron-targeting bivalent boosters in the United States, Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Singapore, Taiwan, and the UK to date and has submitted regulatory applications worldwide.

