Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2022) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights, the leading guide to the business of psychedelics, is excited to announce the latest round of keynotes, celebrity guests and featured speakers for the 2nd edition of Wonderland, the world-leading event in the psychedelic medicine industry. The highly anticipated event is coming back to Miami on November 3-5th 2022 at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center.

The Keynotes announced today include: Original Shark from Shark Tank and Strategic Advisor to Psycheceutical Kevin Harrington, futurist and psychedelic industry thought leader Zappy Zapolin, speaker, author, mycologist, researcher and entrepreneur Paul Stamets, founder of Atai Life Sciences and Apeiron Investment Group Christian Angermayer, mental health advocate and two-time NBA Champion Lamar Odom, Emmy-Winning writer and producer Donick Cary, Emmy nominated executive producer Mike Rosenstein, therapist, speaker, and teacher Lauren Taus, CEO and Co-founder of Better U Derek Du Chesne, American comedian, actor, beatboxer, and musician Reggie Watts, and English film director Lucy Walker.

"We're excited to announce an incredible group of experts, entrepreneurs, innovators, and celebrity voices across the psychedelic, technology, healthcare, and entertainment industries, who are actively shaping this emerging ecosystem," said Connor Haslam, CEO of Microdose Psychedelic Insights. "Entrepreneurial luminaries and mental health activists such as Bob Parsons, Kevin Harrington, and Lamar Odom only add to our already robust lineup of visionaries working to build a better future."

The annual Conference will bring policymakers, researchers, activists and entrepreneurs to help raise awareness and enhance knowledge of the emerging evidence of psychedelic medicine for mental health treatment and management of substance use disorders.

The three-day event will focus on a critical industry theme each day-Business, Science, and Culture-with top-of-the-line programming delivered across 2 stages. The event will include an exhibition space, a breathwork zone, a psychedelic cinema, a VR zone, an art show, VIP and Business areas, a Press Lounge, Meeting areas, and formal and casual networking opportunities.

Newly-announced Keynotes, Celebrity Guests and Featured Speakers include:

Microdose will be unveiling partners, session topics, and speakers in the coming weeks. To learn more or register for Wonderland 2022, please visit microdose.buzz/wonderland.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelic medicine through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy, and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and their intersection with healthcare, medicine, and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands, and an unrivaled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors, and advisors.

About Wonderland

Wonderland offers the psychedelic medicine industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies. Fostering creative and professional growth, Wonderland: Miami is the premier destination for the psychedelic medicine industry. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It acts as a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees. Wonderland is all about real-life events featuring high-quality programming in some of the world's most exciting locations and breath-taking venues.

