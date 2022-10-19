Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2022) - Darcase, the established leader in luxury skincare tools, has officially launched to market the first case that holds jewelry and makeup together. The innovative lifestyle and beauty CASE arranges all of one's daily lifestyle necessities in an organized, distinctive, and fashion-forward way. Darcase's CASE provides organization to makeup, skincare and jewelry with portable LED mirror and storage solutions that offer both quality and style.





JEWELRY TRAVEL CASE

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8703/141136_9cb8a8dc2413cbc7_001full.jpg

Additionally, the CASE displays a refined leather crocodile pattern, a 24-karat gold plated accessory and features a premium security lock. The CASE serves its purpose for individuals who want to add elegance and glitz to their travel routine. In the short time since its launch, has already been spotted by several celebrities and influencers who have displayed their love for the CASE.





JEWELRY TRAVEL CASE

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8703/141136_9cb8a8dc2413cbc7_002full.jpg

Prior to the launch of the CASE, Darcase developed a line of luxurious skincare essentials with impeccable quality allowing their consumers to be their own at home esthetician and help in achieving glowing, radiant skincare after just a few uses.





Darcase Luxury Skincare Collection

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8703/141136_9cb8a8dc2413cbc7_003full.jpg

Their exclusive skincare tools include:

AURÍ guá shá is an at-home 24k gold facial massage tool that lifts and plumps the skin with noticeable results after a few uses.

The CRISTAL silicone cleansing brush does the more profound work of removing oils, debris, and makeup from the skin on a level that hands cannot reach. One can indulge and relax after a long day with Cristal's dual-function heated eye massager.

PERLÉ'S ultrasonic spatula frequencies help to extract impurities, dirt, and whiteheads from pores, resulting in cleaner, smoother skin. Its lift function allows better penetration of one's favorite serums and uplifts the skin.

ABOUT THE FOUNDER





Daria Chuprys Darcase CEO and founder

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8703/141136_9cb8a8dc2413cbc7_004full.jpg

Daria Chuprys started her career in the beauty industry in 2009, when she founded the first Lash Studio and Academy in Athens, Greece. She studied makeup education and ultimately discovered her passion in permanent cosmetics. Later, she moved to the USA with her husband, Kostas Angelopoulos where they opened first Microblading Academy in US.

Golden Brows is the premium destination for permanent makeup in Beverly Hills. Daria and Kostas have ensured the continuation of their commitment to improving the lives of others in the world of beauty and aesthetics by offering exclusive beauty services and developed several permanent makeup products to help professionals achieve greater results.

Daria and Kostas have established themselves as a power couple, several business partners, immigrants with big dreams, and the proper frame of mind. Daria is imaginative, creative, driven, and devoted to her dream. Kostas has many skills, helping Daria with her dream and excels at running a business.





Kostas Angelopoulos and Daria Chuprys

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8703/141136_9cb8a8dc2413cbc7_005full.jpg

About the company: DARCASE

Luxury beauty brand Darcase is a brand that fulfills the requirements of every woman, from fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products it was officially launched in 2019 by Daria Chuprys and her husband, Kostas Angelopoulos. Darcase has started its journey by introducing the Skincare essentials and crafted them with luxury in every detail. Darcase inspires their customers to Travel Far and Dream Big with their luxurious makeup and jewelry CASE and allows individuals to become their own esthetician at home with the use of their exquisite 24k gold skincare tools.





JEWELRY TRAVEL CASE

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8703/141136_9cb8a8dc2413cbc7_006full.jpg

Beauty enthusiasts must visit the following links for more information:

Website | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube | TikTok

Media details:

Company Name: DARCASE

Contact Person Name: Marisa Honig

Company Email Address: INFO@DARCASE.COM

Website: https://www.darcase.com/

Address: 8500 WILSHIRE BLVD. SUITE #726 BEVERLY HILLS CA, 90211

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141136