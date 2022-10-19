

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $419 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $351 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $1.75 billion from $1.62 billion last year.



Crown Castle International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $419 Mln. vs. $351 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.97 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q3): $1.75 Bln vs. $1.62 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CROWN CASTLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de