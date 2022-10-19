Grover Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2022) - California cannabis brand, California Love, announced today the launch of their new artist collaboration project, California Love Creative.

The California Love Creative (CLC) program aims to increase awareness of local California artists and build community around the intersection of cannabis and art. The program highlights creatives who excel in their medium, demonstrate insight into their process, and display a passion for the arts. The selected artists will be featured on limited edition California Love product packaging and sold at cannabis retail outlets.







Jeremy Parker, Creative Director for California Love, says, "Cannabis has an inherent relationship with both art and creativity, and the California Love Creative program was created to promote artists and their work, encourage community engagement, and inspire others to get involved with the brand. Supporting the arts is something CA Love is very passionate about, and we are grateful to work with such amazing talent."

The first artist highlighted in the program is Eric Jones, who is a working artist specializing in tattooing, painting, and illustration. He has spent the last 20 years in the tattoo community and was born and raised in Southern California. Jones currently resides in San Luis Obispo and is the owner of True West Tattoo. His tattoo career has allowed him to live and work in many places around the world, and he is influenced by the traditional styles of old world tattoos as well as his travels.





Eric Jones - California Love Creative Artist

"I am very grateful to work with the CLC program highlighting creatives throughout California. Being a native of the state, the culture of west coast art has always run deep in my creative process, accompanied with cannabis, as a source of inspiration," says Jones.





California Love Creative Artist Series #1 Product Packaging

This first in a series of CLC designed products, Jones has developed packaging for CA Love jars featuring one-eighth of premium cannabis flower, specifically, the popular strain Wedding Cake. The design incorporates a collection of Jones' favorite tattoos. The limited edition product can be found at the following cannabis retail locations starting today:

SloCal Roots - San Luis Obispo, CA

Megan's Organic Market - San Luis Obispo, CA

Megan's Organic Market - West Hollywood, CA

Treehouse - Santa Cruz, CA

Each artist design series will be available for a limited time, and for artists interested in participating in the CLC program, email calovecreative@eldorado.group for more information.

About California Love

As part of El Dorado Group, California Love is a brand developed out of the love and admiration for the cannabis plant and all of its wonders. Bonded through the Golden State, California Love is committed to showcasing high-quality, affordable cannabis that appeals to the authentic California lifestyle. They are on a mission is to provide access to safe, consciously curated cannabis for your everyday life. For more information, visit californialovecannabis.com and follow California Love on Instagram.

