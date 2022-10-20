

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RPS Group (RPS.L) reported third quarter fee revenue of 144.9 million pounds, a growth of 15% at constant currency from prior year. Year to date fee revenue was up 14% at constant currency at 412.3 million pounds.



RPS Group said its cash flow continues to be tightly managed with net bank borrowings at 30 September 2022 of 44.3 million pounds. The Group said the increase was driven by fee revenue growth, lock up days normalising, investment in capex, increasing legal costs on the US Federal Government investigation, and payment of transaction costs in respect of the expected takeover.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RPS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de