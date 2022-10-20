State-owned SJVN has won a solar tender held by Maharashtra State Power Generation Co.From pv magazine India SJVN has secured a 105 MW floating solar project in the Indian state of Maharashtra by placing the lowest bid of INR 3.93 ($0.047)/kWh in a reverse auction held by Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. SJVN will set up the project on a build-own-operate basis. The estimated cost of project development will be $87.9 million. The project is scheduled for commissioning within 15 months of the date of signing of the power purchase agreement. "After commissioning, the project will generate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...