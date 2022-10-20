Digital marketing e-commerce consultancy ScottHall.co releases a best practice guide to social media marketing for small business owners.

ScottHall.co Reveals Social Media Marketing Best Practices For SMBs In New Guide

ScottHall.co's recently released guide highlights the unique brand-building opportunity that social media offers small businesses, providing a global platform for innovative and unique ideas to shine, spurred on by the marketing power of influencers and zeitgeist-capturing viral content.

The article states that there are currently around 4.62 billion people using social media across the globe. This covers approximately 58% of the world's population. With its background in SaaS scaling and digital growth consulting, ScottHall.co brings an experienced eye to the global possibilities of social platforms and how they can be exploited to level the playing field for sole traders and smaller enterprises.

The consultancy stresses the importance of both determining and understanding one's target audience before launching a campaign. This extends to details such as what age demographic they are, what occupations they have, and what income brackets make sense for a brand's product or service. Age also determines what kind of content will be most effective. The Z generation, for example, prefers visuals over text while older groups will favor a more traditional approach.

Other takeaways from the report include why it is crucial to choose the right social media platforms for a specific marketing campaign.

The guide also provides insight into posting schedules, variety of content, securing username handles across platforms, collaboration with similar companies, brand tone of voice, and why performance tracking and eliciting feedback are key to maintaining an audience.

Scott Hall, founder of ScottHall.co, writes, "One significant aspect where social media makes your business distinct from your competitors is that it enables you to attract unique customers, regardless of location. It also allows you to inform a larger audience about your brand, foster customer relationships, and learn ideas that may directly affect your business."

