Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF), previously known as GlobaX Data Ltd., has had a remarkable year of growth. The company grew revenue and subscribers in the first and second quarters apart from expanding subscription models and developing technologies. Sekur is a US listed cybersecurity and internet privacy company - with roots in Switzerland - that provides Swiss-hosted secure communications and data management. It uses military-grade encryption security and combines it with its own infrastructure located in Switzerland, under Swiss data security practices and laws. All user data is protected by the Swiss Federal Data Protection Act (FADP) and the Swiss Federal Data Protection Ordinance. Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved. Sekur's use of some of the strongest privacy protection in the world for individuals and entities makes its Swiss-hosted services attractive. In early 2022, Sekur launched its SekurMail email service and Sekur business plans, a resource for businesses globally. The expansion brought an increase of over 5,600% in sales and an increase of over 1,900% in subscriber signups in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021. One reason Sekur appeals to businesses is its disconnect from any Big Tech. The company offers independent, private and secure means of communication through its proprietary technology and secured servers in Switzerland, taking advantage of the country's tight regulatory laws protecting privacy. Sekur's ability to promise privacy and security for businesses broadened its market early in the second quarter. In April, Sekur signed an agreement with Tasloko S.L., a Spain-based distribution company that is tasked with distribution for Sekur. This partnership allowed for sales to begin in Colombia, Panama, Peru, Chile and Mexico beginning in June. Central America and South America are vulnerable to cybersecurity threats, especially as the region continues to develop economically and technologically. Sekur's strategic decision to begin distribution in the region has so far proved successful. In May, Sekur qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market , an upgrade from the OTCQB Venture Market. The second quarter also marked continued growth for Sekur, with sales increasing by 1,140% and active recurring paid users rising by 800% compared to the same period in 2021. Technology Advancements In Q1 And Q2 The first half of the year also saw technology and product advancements at the company. SekurMessenger, a defining product of Sekur, expanded to include a proprietary feature and technology coined SekurArchive. SekurArchive allows business clients to archive all employee messages and manage them for the period regulations require while simultaneously allowing the business's employees to use the Self-Destruct feature, a popular aspect of the messaging platform. SekurMessenger now also has the capacity to facilitate the registration of thousands of users at once, bringing convenience to companies that are mass-onboarding users, whether they be employees or clients. This feature is especially popular in Latin America. Another function of the platform that will further boost privacy and security is a proprietary technology called Chat-By-Invite. This feature allows a SekurMessenger user to invite a non-SekurMessenger user to chat in a fully secure way without downloading the app or registering as a user themselves. This feature is now available in 61 countries with a combined population of 3.4 billion. Between proprietary technology advances and increasing sales, Sekur is setting itself up for continued growth in the third and fourth quarters of this year - and beyond. Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data Ltd. sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com and www.sekursuite.com, and approved distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide. This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Contact Details Corporate Department corporate@sekurprivatedata.com Company Website https://sekur.com/en/about

