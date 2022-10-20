Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it will make an application to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to extend the expiry dates of certain warrants as set out in more detail below.

The Company will make an application to the TSXV to extend 7,510,000 warrants (the "November Warrants"), exercisable at $0.08 until November 4, 2022, issued pursuant to the private placement financing which closed on November 4, 2021, for a period of one (1) year, from the original expiry date to expire November 4, 2023. There has been no change in the exercise price.

The Company will also make an application to the TSXV to extend 4,166,667 warrants (the "December Warrants"), exercisable at $0.10 until December 15, 2022, issued pursuant to the private placement financing which closed on December 15, 2021, for a period of one (1) year, from the original expiry date to expire December 15, 2023. There has been no change in the exercise price.

The amendment to the expiry dates of the November Warrants and December Warrants is subject to TSXV acceptance.

Six (6) insiders of the Company were issued an aggregate of 1,850,000 November Warrants. The extension of the expiry date of the November Warrants for the insiders is exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") by virtue of the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1) (a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the insiders' November Warrants does not exceed 25% of its market capitalization.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious- and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property plus 4 additional claim blocks in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include the Kinkaid claims in Nevada covering numerous Au-Ag-Cu workings and two former producers: the Scossa mine property (Nevada) which is a former high-grade gold producer and the La Corne molybdenum mine property (Quebec). The Company retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 20% carried interest in five of Honey Badger Mining's claim blocks in the Thunder Bay silver district of northwestern Ontario; a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario; a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC, and the Company has signed a definitive agreement with Copperhead Resources Inc. ("Copperhead") whereby Copperhead can acquire a 75% ownership interest in Romios' Red Line Property in BC.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Burega, President and CEO - 647-515-3734 or sburega@romios.com

This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements. TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

