Freitag, 21.10.2022
PR Newswire
20.10.2022 | 15:04
MycoWorks Announces Opening of Paris Office

Biomaterials Leader Establishes European Operations to Meet Luxury and Fashion Industry Demand For Its Fine Mycelium Leather Alternative

PARIS, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today biomaterials innovator MycoWorks announced the opening of its new office in Paris, France.

"Many of MycoWorks' luxury partners are based in Europe," said Matt Scullin, CEO of MycoWorks. "A presence in Paris allows us to work closely with brands as they move towards commercializing products made with Fine Mycelium."

Unlocking new design possibilities, MycoWorks' Fine Mycelium technology engineers mycelium - the infinitely renewable root structure of mushrooms - as it grows, resulting in a natural material that matches the look, feel, and performance of the highest quality animal leathers with low environmental impact.

The Paris office, on the prestigious Rue de la Paix, brings the company's Fine Mycelium material closer to leading fashion houses. Designers, brand partners, and local leather ateliers can experience Fine Mycelium materials first-hand, learn more about the company's patented technology, and connect with local team members.

"Following the groundbreaking in South Carolina for our full-scale production plant, opening an office in Paris confirms MycoWorks' commitment to providing dedicated support to our luxury partners," said Fred Martel, MycoWorks SVP of Sales and Business Development.

To connect with the MycoWorks team in Paris, fill out this typeform.

About MycoWorks

In 2013, co-founders Philip Ross and Sophia Wang formed MycoWorks, a San Francisco-based biomaterials company dedicated to bringing new mycelium materials to the world. MycoWorks' patented Fine Mycelium technology, an advanced manufacturing platform and breakthrough in materials science, engineers mycelium during growth to form proprietary, interlocking cellular structures for unparalleled strength and durability.

Media Contact:
Leah Lefco
leah@bpcm.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mycoworks-announces-opening-of-paris-office-301654313.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
