Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, and a shareholder holding 6,378,975 common shares of Route1, Inc. (TSXV: ROI) (the "Company"), representing approximately 13.6% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company, announces that it has requested formal voting records from the Company relating to the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting (the "AGSM") held on November 10, 2026, including the scrutineer's report and a complete tabulation of votes cast on each resolution.

ZenaTech timely submitted voting instructions and duly appointed a Senior Manager as its proxyholder to attend and vote all 6,378,975 common shares in accordance with the procedures set out in the Company's AGSM materials. However, ZenaTech observed procedural irregularities at Route1's AGSM and several statements in the Company's subsequent news release relating to the AGSM raise questions as to whether all of ZenaTech's shares were properly recorded on every item voted upon:

Meeting Procedure and Refusal to Provide Ballot Results: During the AGSM, the Chair polled each item of business, pausing between items to confer privately with Company representatives and legal counsel regarding the vote count. During the poll on the election of directors, ZenaTech's proxyholder was informed that ZenaTech held purportedly "undisclosed" shares. Subsequently, on the vote to approve the Company's Shareholder Rights Plan (the "Rights Plan"), ZenaTech's proxyholder requested a formal ballot and vote tally, but was told only to contact the Company by email following the meeting. ZenaTech emailed the Company requesting the scrutineer's report and voting results on November 11, 2026, and has not yet received a response. Share Ownership Clarification and Scrutineer Verification: In its November 11, 2026 news release announcing the AGSM results, the Company noted a 753,000-share increase from ZenaTech's May 2026 disclosure and questioned whether those additional shares were beneficially owned by ZenaTech, held by joint actors, or voted under another arrangement. ZenaTech confirms that all 6,378,975 common shares are solely and beneficially owned by ZenaTech, and that ZenaTech is not acting jointly or in concert with any other person or entity. Because the acquisition of the 753,000 shares represented approximately 1.6% of the Company's outstanding shares, which is below the 2% threshold requiring an Early Warning Report under National Instrument 62-104, no Early Warning Report or news release was required under applicable securities laws. An administrative insider report on SEDI reflecting the updated share balance has now been filed. Voting of ZenaTech Shares: ZenaTech's proxy appointment and voting instructions properly covered all 6,378,975 common shares of the Company held by ZenaTech. There is no legal or procedural basis under applicable corporate law for the Chair to exclude validly held shares from being counted at the AGSM, and any improper disenfranchisement of ZenaTech's voting rights would unfairly disregard its fundamental rights as a shareholder. ZenaTech Strongly Opposes the Rights Plan: ZenaTech strongly opposes the Rights Plan because, among other things, it unduly restricts shareholders' ability to evaluate and accept value-creating opportunities, including M&A offers. In the absence of a compelling justification demonstrating that the Rights Plan does not restrict any value creation opportunities regardless of the path to unlocking value, ZenaTech believes the Rights Plan undermines shareholder democracy and risks preventing shareholders from realizing potential takeover premiums which could likely be catalytic in nature. Given that the Company reported the Rights Plan passed by a narrow margin of 53% to 47%, full transparency from the scrutineer is essential to verify that every share held by ZenaTech was counted on all resolutions.

ZenaTech awaits a prompt response from the Company and reserves all of its legal, equitable, and statutory rights and remedies.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company that specializes in AI autonomy drone platforms to transform industrial, government, and defense sectors. Its subsidiaries include drone manufacturing through ZenaDrone, a global Drone as a Service (DaaS) business, and a separate enterprise SaaS division of multiple software brands. The Company is executing an acquisition-led DaaS roll-up strategy to digitize and automate legacy service industries like land surveys and inspections, driving drone-based scalable, recurring revenue growth. With an operating footprint spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, ZenaTech is advancing AI drones for agriculture and logistics, as well as ISR, cargo, and counter-UAS applications for U.S. defense and NATO allies. The Company is investing in next-generation technologies, including drone swarms, quantum computing, and advanced AI autonomy to capture long-term opportunities in key markets through its R&D initiatives.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures AI-powered multifunction autonomous drone solutions integrating machine learning, predictive analytics, and advanced computing technologies for government, defense, and industrial applications. This includes multifunctional drones for surveying, inspections, logistics, security, and defense applications. Its product portfolio under development includes the ZenaDrone 1000 for ISR defense and specialized cargo, the IQ Nano for indoor inventory management and security, the IQ Square for outdoor inspections and maintenance, the IQ Quad for land surveying, and the IQ Aqua for underwater applications. ZenaDrone operates three global manufacturing facilities in Arizona, Dubai, and Taiwan, and is advancing counter-UAS maritime interceptor drones and an integrated defense system.

Safe Harbor

This press release and related comments by management of ZenaTech, Inc. include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws and applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance of ZenaTech and reflects management's expectations and projections regarding ZenaTech's growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities, including its planned franchise business strategy for drone-based power washing described above, which is in the planning stage and subject to change. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "aim", "seek", "is/are likely to", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to, ZenaTech's expectations regarding its revenue, expenses, production, operations, costs, cash flows, and future growth; its ability to develop and finalize a franchise business strategy and operations manual for drone-based power washing services and to execute on that strategy in the States in which it operates and nationally as currently contemplated; expectations with respect to future production costs and capacity; ZenaTech's ability to deliver products to the market as currently contemplated, including its drone products such as the ZenaDrone 1000, IQ Square, and IQ Nano; ZenaTech's ability to develop products for markets as currently contemplated; ZenaTech's anticipated cash needs and its needs for additional financing, including to make acquisitions; ZenaTech's intention to grow its business and its operations and execution risk, including with respect to acquisitions made; expectations with respect to future operations and costs; the volatility of stock prices and market conditions in the industries in which ZenaTech operates; political, economic, environmental, tax, security, and other risks associated with operating in emerging markets; regulatory risks; unfavorable publicity or consumer perception; difficulty in forecasting industry trends; the ability to hire key personnel; the competitive conditions of the industry and the competitive and business strategies of ZenaTech; ZenaTech's expected business objectives for the next twelve months; ZenaTech's ability to obtain additional funds through the sale of equity or debt commitments, including to fund acquisitions; investment capital and market share; the ability to complete and fund any contemplated acquisitions or franchise agreements; changes in the target markets; market uncertainty; ability to access additional capital, including through the listing of its securities in various jurisdictions; management of growth (plans and timing for expansion); patent infringement; litigation; applicable laws, regulations, and any amendments affecting the business of ZenaTech and other related risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form F-3, Form 20-F and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on EDGAR through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

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