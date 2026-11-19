TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Route1 Inc. ("Route1" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROI), a provider of technology-enabled services focused on parking operations, public safety, and mobility, today announced that, subject to the receipt of all required approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), it has agreed to issue common shares to Tony Busseri, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, John Marino, the Company's lead independent director, and Michael D. Harris, a former Chairman of the Company's board of directors, in settlement of outstanding compensation owed to them.

The compensation to Tony Busseri is per his employment agreement, specifically for his salary for the period February 15, 2026 to February 28, 2026 and to Messrs. Marino and Harris it is for a portion of their services for the period January 1, 2026 to March 31, 2026. In aggregate, the Company has agreed to issue 603,198 common shares (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.07125 per Share in settlement of US$30,000 (approximately $42,978) of compensation owed, consisting of US$10,000 owed to Mr. Busseri and US$20,000 in aggregate owed to Messrs. Marino and Harris. The US dollar amounts were converted to Canadian dollars at the exchange rate of 1.4326 on November 18, 2026. The Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The issuance of Shares constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101: Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Shares nor the debt exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is a North American technology company focused on parking operations, public safety and mobility. Through its technology, services and recurring operational-support offerings, Route1 helps customers deploy, operate and optimize automated license plate recognition, parking and mobility technologies.

Route1's offerings include Genetec AutoVu-based ALPR solutions, Comprehensive+ lifecycle and operational support, Route1 ABI parking analytics and business intelligence, and related technology and professional services.

Additional information about Route1 is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

For More Information, Contact:

Tony Busseri

Chief Executive Officer

+1 480 578-0287

tony.busseri@route1.com

This news release, required by applicable Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements that are not current or historical factual statements and that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws.

Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed issuance of the Shares and the receipt of all required approvals, including the approval of the TSXV. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including that the TSXV will accept the issuance of the Shares on the terms described in this news release and that the settlement will be completed as anticipated. While Route1 considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risk that the TSXV does not accept the issuance of the Shares or imposes conditions on it, the risk that the settlement is not completed on the terms or within the timeframe anticipated, and the risk factors described in the reporting documents filed by the Company on SEDAR+. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of these and other risks and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or future oriented financial information to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Estimates used in this news release are from Company sources.

Although Route1 believes these expectations are reasonable, no assurance can be given that they will prove correct. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements are made as of the date of this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Route1, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/route1-announces-issuance-of-shares-for-compensation-1254093