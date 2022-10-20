

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) said that it has agreed to buy a privately-held UK-based biotechnology company DJS Antibodies Ltd for about $255 million in cash.



DJS shareholders remain eligible for potential additional payments upon the achievement of certain development milestones related to the success of the DJS-002 program. AbbVie anticipates retaining all current DJS employees and its facility in Oxford.



DJS is backed by founding investors Oxford Science Enterprises and Johnson & Johnson Innovation Ltd., along with LifeArc, Sedgwick Yard and Amgen Ventures.



DJS Antibodies is a privately-held UK-based biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing antibody medicines that target difficult-to-drug disease-causing proteins, such as G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). DJS's lead program is DJS-002, a potential first-in-class lysophosphatidic acid (LPA) receptor 1 antagonist antibody currently in investigational preclinical studies for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and other fibrotic diseases.



