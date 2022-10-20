International Paper Company: International Paper's Vision 2030 Goals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / Our Vision 2030 goals are organized across four themes - healthy and abundant forests, sustainable operations, renewable solutions and thriving people and communities. They were designed in anticipation of the social, environment and economic challenges that lie ahead, such as climate change, resource scarcity, demographic shifts and continued technological breakthroughs. Our Vision 2030 framework is our north star for the next decade, guiding our journey to ensure our business delivers sustainable outcomes.

Taking action to improve the climate is central to our strategy and is embedded in our Vision 2030 goals. Our three-pronged approach addresses our impacts across our value chain:

Our value chain starts with our goal to be a leader on Healthy & Abundant Forests. Every product we make begins in the forest. We invest in sustainable forest management, conservation and restoration to help mitigate climate change through natural climate solutions and to support water quality and biodiversity in ecosystems around the world.

Improving the environmental impact of our manufacturing operations is fundamental to our strategy. Our Sustainable Operations pillar focuses on key actions to reduce our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and water use in line with the best available science.

Our Renewable Solutions goal encompasses every aspect of our value chain. Our products are made from renewable raw materials, and we are a global leader in fiber recovery and reuse. We aim to create products that are 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable in support of our commitment to advance the circular, low-carbon economy.

Our commitment to a low-carbon economy goes hand in hand with our Vision 2030 goal to help our people flourish and advance healthy, resilient communities. Diversity and inclusion in our workplace are integral to that commitment. A diverse workforce and inclusive culture are helping us attract, engage and retain employees, which creates long-term value.

We are implementing our Vision 2030 goals with the leadership of our employees throughout our entire organization. We have established a governance structure led by senior leadership that integrates environmental, social and governance considerations throughout our organization, from the C-Suite to the facility floor. Our Stewardship Action Network, launched in 2021, is built on a shared interest in the International Paper core value of stewardship. The voluntary enterprise-wide network, which is open to all 38,000 employees, aims to be a grassroots driver of Vision 2030.

Our Vision 2030 goals are aligned with the global priorities of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE:IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. See how we're building a better future for people, the planet, and our company at internationalpaper.com/Vision-2030.

