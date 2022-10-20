Arix Bioscience PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company
Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Holding(s) in Company 20-Oct-2022 / 16:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BDO45071
Issuer Name
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Acacia Research Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Details of the shareholder
Name City of registered office Country of registered office Merton Acquisition Holdco LLC New York United States
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
18-Oct-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
20-Oct-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 25.563559 0.000000 25.563559 33023210 or reached Position of previous 22.402098 0.000000 22.402098 28939210 notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BD045071 33023210 25.563559 Sub Total 8.A 33023210 25.563559%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold Acacia Merton Research Acquisition 25.563559 25.563559% Corporation Holdco LLC
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Merton Acquisition Holdco LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Acacia Research Corporation.
12. Date of Completion
20-Oct-2022
13. Place Of Completion
New York, New York, USA
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: GB00BD045071 Category Code: HOL TIDM: ARIX LEI Code: 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 195683 EQS News ID: 1468183 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1468183&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 20, 2022 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)