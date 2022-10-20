Arix Bioscience PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Holding(s) in Company 20-Oct-2022 / 16:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BDO45071

Issuer Name

ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Acacia Research Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Merton Acquisition Holdco LLC New York United States

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Oct-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

20-Oct-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 25.563559 0.000000 25.563559 33023210 or reached Position of previous 22.402098 0.000000 22.402098 28939210 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BD045071 33023210 25.563559 Sub Total 8.A 33023210 25.563559%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold Acacia Merton Research Acquisition 25.563559 25.563559% Corporation Holdco LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Merton Acquisition Holdco LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Acacia Research Corporation.

12. Date of Completion

20-Oct-2022

13. Place Of Completion

New York, New York, USA

ISIN: GB00BD045071 Category Code: HOL TIDM: ARIX LEI Code: 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 195683 EQS News ID: 1468183 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

