Arix Bioscience PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Holding(s) in Company 20-Oct-2022 / 16:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BDO45071

Issuer Name

ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Acacia Research Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Details of the shareholder 

Name             City of registered office Country of registered office 
Merton Acquisition Holdco LLC New York         United States

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Oct-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

20-Oct-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 25.563559       0.000000            25.563559   33023210 
or reached 
Position of previous      22.402098       0.000000            22.402098   28939210 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BD045071       33023210                     25.563559 
Sub Total 8.A       33023210                     25.563559%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of   % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it equals 
controlling  controlled equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the 
person    undertaking the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     notifiable threshold 
Acacia    Merton 
Research   Acquisition 25.563559                             25.563559% 
Corporation  Holdco LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Merton Acquisition Holdco LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Acacia Research Corporation.

12. Date of Completion

20-Oct-2022

13. Place Of Completion

New York, New York, USA

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BD045071 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      ARIX 
LEI Code:    213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  195683 
EQS News ID:  1468183 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1468183&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2022 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
