Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - Private Stash by Chalice Brands recently introduced their newest concentrate line, Peace Pucks, in both Sugar Sauce and Crumble consistencies. Aimed at connoisseurs who are looking for strain-specific products, the Peace Puck joins the rest of Private Stash's range of convenient, high-value cannabis products available at all Chalice Farms Cannabis Market locations across Oregon.





Private Stash by Chalice Brands Expands Product Line with New Peace Puck Concentrates



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8942/141305_Peace%20Puck%20Graphic.jpg

The new Peace Puck concentrates are extracted using a proprietary mix of hydrocarbon solvents, then processed into both Sugar Sauce and Crumble consistencies. The efficiency of this extraction process allows Private Stash to offer these products more affordably in Oregon. The Peace Puck will be available in a variety of different strains, including the legacy genetics that Private Stash is known for.

"Chalice has always sought to meet our customers' needs, and we understand the importance of getting high quality products for a great value. We are proud to offer our Peace Puck dabs in Oregon." - Megan Miller

Oregon customers may already be familiar with Private Stash's Groovy Doobies, vegan fruit chew Blasts, Vape Cartridges available in old school legacy strains and fruit-forward flavors, infused Stash Stick pre-rolls, and Liquid Blasts.

Private Stash's range of artisanal cannabis products are now available at all Chalice Farms locations across Oregon. Customers interested in learning more can find Peace Pucks Sugar Sauce and Crumble at their nearest Chalice Farms dispensary.

About Chalice Brands Ltd.

Chalice Brands is a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with dispensary locations in and around Portland, Oregon. The Company is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Brands, including Chalice Farms, Left Coast Connection, and Cannabliss & Co., with a focus on health and wellness. Chalice operates nationally through Fifth & Root and has operations in Oregon and California. Visit investors.chalicebrandsltd.com/ for regular updates.

Media Contact:

Matt Berry

mberry@chalicebrandsltd.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141305