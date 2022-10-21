RCM as one of Europe's largest hedge funds to expand use of technology

Rokos Capital Management (RCM) has been using the ActiveViam's Atoti+ solution since 2019 and it is an important component of RCM's IT landscape.

"We started the journey with ActiveViam three years ago and we are looking forward to continuing our client relationship and expanding our use of its technology. We're excited to see the product's evolution. We were pleased to attend the ActiveViam Connect 2022 event to see the CTO and the R&D team demonstrate many new features like the Python API which we are planning to implement in the future," says Amit Sudharshan, CTO of RCM.

"We have been working and supporting RCM for several years and we are extremely excited to strengthen our relationship with one of Europe's largest hedge funds. RCM is an important client for us, and we look forward to the next five years. Together, we will innovate, improve our product and serve the buy-side industry," says Laurent Sultan, CRO at ActiveViam.

About RCM

RCM is an alternative asset manager predominantly active in global macro strategies. RCM has around 200 employees between its London Headquarters, New York, Washington DC, Singapore, and Hong Kong locations. For more information about RCM, please visit www.rokoscapital.com.

About ActiveViam

ActiveViam, a global software provider to the financial services industry, delivers a fit for purpose data analytics platform that accelerates confident decision making. For nearly two decades, we have empowered financial services firms to be ready for the unexpected and eliminate blind spots when making decisions. Performing continuous calculation of risk and performance metrics on huge volumes of fast-moving data, our innovative data aggregation and analytics platform helps clients freely explore metrics at the most granular level, detect and diagnose outliers as they happen, and perform real-time impact analysis of 'what-if' scenarios. This results in better business outcomes such as optimized profits, higher yield on investments and reduced exposure to regulatory fines.

Founded in 2005, ActiveViam is a privately-owned company operating in the world's leading financial marketplaces London, New York, Singapore, Sydney, Hong Kong, Paris and Frankfurt. Our FRTB solution has been recognized as "FRTB Product of the Year" by Risk and by Waters Technology as the "Best Sell-Side Credit Risk Product."

Please visit us at: www.activeviam.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019006168/en/

Contacts:

ActiveViam

Suzanne Glorie

E-Mail: sgl@activeviam.com