NANOTOMER, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, comments on the treatment impact of early cancer diagnosis amidst declining deaths.

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - NANOTOMER brings a new targeting approach to fighting cancer treatment. It develops novel therapies that aim to fundamentally change cancer progression by targeting drug delivery to the lymph nodes of our immune defense system using an HEV-specific targeting antibody. In addition, the company emphasizes the significance of Early Cancer Diagnosis for improved treatment outcomes to enhance the declining cancer deaths.

David Elmaleh, Founder and Chairman of NANOTOMER, identified the falling death rate from Cancer in 2022. However, a Cancer diagnosis is still a traumatic event for patients and their families as one of the leading causes of death worldwide. More than 2 million cases are expected in the US in 2022, and about 400,000 kids are diagnosed with Cancer each year. Advances use of biologics, such as specific antibodies, CAR-T cells, and other cell therapies, enhanced treatment outcomes for several cancer types following surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation, such as some lymphoma or melanoma, while others like pancreatic or lung and bronchial Cancer (1 killer) and Cervical Cancer the most prevalent kind of Cancer in 23 nations.

There are over 200 types of detected Cancers by their originated organ, tissue, or best by their tumor cell origin. A recent research report (Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology) indicates that there has been a dramatic global increase in the early onset incidence of several cancers since 1990 in subjects under age 50. Consequently, attention must be paid to cancer diagnosis to parallel the research and development in the field over the last few decades. The pharmaceutical scientist and inventor David R. Elmaleh, the patent holder for FDG used in PET/CT imaging for early cancer diagnosis, explains the new development, "Early diagnosis will impact the efficacy of treatment and improve outcome. Early breast cancer is treatable" He continued,

"We all are experiencing a new era of medical advancement, increased cancer screening centers, targeted imaging with radiobiologic, and technologies that will provide improved care for the growing number of multi-cancer early detection in the next two decades. We will require more physicians, surgeons, nurses, and additional diagnostic and treatment infrastructure."

NANOTOMER is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies. It strives to change disease progression fundamentally, extending the life of Cancer diagnosed patients and improving the quality of life in the younger and aging population.

Dr. Elmaleh has operated in the chemical and pharmaceutical disciplines for the last two decades, working towards making therapeutics available to everyone through. Dr. Elmaleh is the founder and Chairman of Nanotomer. He is also a founder, CEO, and Chairman of CellsRegen, an Immunology company to enhance cancer treatment. The company is testing its new cancer vaccine in an animal model of Cancer with a combination of biologics and stromal lymphoid cells encapsulated in a 3D hydrogel. In addition, Dr. Elmaleh serves as the Chairman of Inritio, a brain-blood clot removal device using a novel device design approach. Dr. Elmaleh was the founder, CEO, and Executive Charmain of AZtherapies and served as the PI of the Phase III study he completed at the end of 2020 in early AD subjects. In addition, he was a co-founder of Mersana Therapeutics, Puretechhealth, and others.

His work includes three patents for the production and use (2FDG), which has been used in millions of PETS and PET/CT imaging scans, Altropane, ALZT-OP, BMIPP, and several drugs that are either in use or nearing the end of clinical trials.

David's efforts produced multiple therapies with shareholder values exceeding a billion dollars. In addition, to over 150 issued and pending patents on medicines and imaging agents, he is the author of more than 140 papers.

Elmaleh also worked on molecular imaging agents and is a specialist in the field. In addition, he and his colleagues moved into nuclear medicine, where they discovered that incipient plaque was associated with angina and other atherosclerosis symptoms.

