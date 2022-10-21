Scandium International Mining Corp: Scandium International Mining Presented at 1st International Scandium Symposium October 20th, 2022

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX:SCY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that interim CEO Peter Evensen presented at the 1st International Scandium Symposium on October 20th, 2022, on the Nyngan Scandium Project and its potential role in the developing market for scandium.

The presentation and prepared remarks are posted on the Company's website.

