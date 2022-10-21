Anzeige
Samstag, 22.10.2022
Die neusten Bergbau-Nachrichten im SRC Newsletter 16-2022
WKN: A12F0M ISIN: CA80600L1094 Ticker-Symbol: 0E6 
Frankfurt
21.10.22
08:02 Uhr
0,061 Euro
+0,007
+13,08 %
ACCESSWIRE
21.10.2022 | 13:56
140 Leser
Scandium International Mining Corp: Scandium International Mining Presented at 1st International Scandium Symposium October 20th, 2022

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX:SCY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that interim CEO Peter Evensen presented at the 1st International Scandium Symposium on October 20th, 2022, on the Nyngan Scandium Project and its potential role in the developing market for scandium.

The presentation and prepared remarks are posted on the Company's website.

For further information, please contact:
Harry de Jonge, Controller
Tel: 702-703-0178

Peter Evensen, President and CEO
Tel: 775-355-9500

Email: info@scandiummining.com

www.scandiummining.com

SOURCE: Scandium International Mining Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/721539/Scandium-International-Mining-Presented-at-1st-International-Scandium-Symposium-October-20th-2022

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
