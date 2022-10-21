RoboSense, a world-leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems today announced RoboSense North America Headquarters established in Plymouth, Michigan, USA. Peipei Zhao, Vice President of Strategy who represented the RoboSense Headquarters, Ken English, RoboSense Sr. Director of Automotive Business, Kurt Heise, Plymouth Township Supervisor, and Luz Meza, Wayne County Director of Economic Development attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches. Representatives from the Charter Township of Plymouth, Plymouth Community Chamber of Commerce, Wayne County Economic Development Department, Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Michigan Department of Transportation, and representatives from North American car companies that RoboSense is working with to deliver autonomous solutions, jointly witnessed the opening ceremony.

At the opening ceremony of the North American headquarters, Mark Qiu, co-founder and executive president of RoboSense, said: "This grand opening is an important milestone in the development of RoboSense. It shoulders the strategic mission of providing high-quality products and services for the automotive industry in North America. As a fundamental company goal, we will always pursue innovation and keep promoting the advancement of mobility. We look forward to the new collaboration opportunities enabled by this key company milestone."

Ken English, Sr. Director Automotive Business, RoboSense North America headquarters delivered a speech at the opening ceremony: "We are very excited to deliver our innovative solutions to the North American automotive market, and I would like to stress the commitment of manufacturing our M-series automotive grade LiDAR here in the United States."

The North American headquarters is an important cornerstone for RoboSense to build the North American industrial ecology. With the North American headquarters as the center, RoboSense will fully integrate the industrial advantages of Michigan in the field of automobile and parts manufacturing, gradually penetrate into the ecological structure of the domestic automobile industry in the United States, focus on the localized manufacturing and large-scale application of LiDAR, and build a multi-dimensional global market strategy and cooperation ecology.

Plymouth Township Supervisor Kurt Heise welcomed RoboSense to the community by stating "We have a very aggressive economic development effort. We have tremendous growth opportunities in the Plymouth Township community which I think is going to be important for RoboSense because I know you are going to grow and to be successful. You have come to Wayne County, and more importantly you have come to Plymouth Township. Just drive around and you will see that this is the center of automotive innovation."

In addition, RoboSense's North American headquarters will form a joint force with its branch in San Jose, California, focusing on the mass production and market application of RoboSense LiDAR solutions, and will continue to collaborate with local companies, and continuously develop cooperation between upstream and downstream of the industrial chain. RoboSense will rely on innovation and mass production capabilities to bring more accurate and reliable smart LiDAR products. RoboSense also looks forward to providing consumers in North America and the world with safer, convenient and comfortable smart driving experience.

About RoboSense

RoboSense (Suteng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.) is a world-leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems. With a complete portfolio of LiDAR sensors, AI perception and IC chipsets, RoboSense transforms conventional 3D LiDAR sensors with comprehensive data analysis and interpretation systems. Its mission is to innovate outstanding hardware and AI capabilities to create smart solutions that enable robots, autonomous vehicles, to have perception capabilities superior to humans.

