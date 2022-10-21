Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Mit der Doppelspitze zum Erfolg!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BKK5 ISIN: NO0010112675 Ticker-Symbol: R3Q 
Tradegate
21.10.22
12:23 Uhr
1,740 Euro
+0,017
+0,99 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
REC SILICON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REC SILICON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7131,72616:14
1,7161,72216:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2022 | 15:53
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting

Oslo, Norway - October 21, 2022: An Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) was held as a digital meeting on October 21, 2022 at 13:00 hours (CEST).

The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting are enclosed hereto and will also be available on REC Silicon's website www.recsilicon.com.

Further to the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting issued on September 30, 2022, the Extraordinary General Meeting approved, as follows from the minutes, all resolutions as proposed by the Board.

As a result of the resolutions passed, the board of directors of REC Silicon ASA currently consists of Mr. Tae Won JUN (chair), Mr. Dong Kwan KIM (deputy chair), Ms. Vivian Bertseka, and Dr. Renate Oberhoffer-Fritz.

For further information, please contact:

Nils O. Kjerstad
IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: RECSI), the Company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

Attachment

  • REC Silicon Minutes EGM October 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ac0de324-300e-461f-84f2-5c012c19fd58)

REC SILICON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.