Middle East Media Research Institute Publishes Report on Colombia's New President Gustavo Petro And The Dawn of a New Era of Opportunity for Iran in Latin America

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) recently published a report "Colombia's New President Gustavo Petro And The Dawn Of A New Era Of Opportunity For Iran In Latin America" by MEMRI Research Fellow Emmanuel Cadieux. The report is part of the Iran Threat Monitor Project (ITMP), an offshoot of the Iran Studies Project, that delivers vital information and translations related to the Iran threat from Farsi and Arabic, from Iran, its proxies, and its allies.

In the report, Cadieux details how "for the first time in its history, Colombia elected a leftist president, Gustavo Petro, and will now have a leftist government. This historic departure from Colombia's traditional right-leaning and U.S.-aligned foreign policy led many countries, among them Iran, to rejoice at the prospect of the opportunities presented by the new president."

This new report reviews and analyzes Iran's main Spanish-language media outlet, HispanTV, in the lead-up to and following Petro's election as Colombia's first leftist president. Cadieux notes how analysis of HispanTV's recent content "reveals that Iran is hoping for three main things under the new Colombian government: One, that President Petro will put an end to all military cooperation between Colombia and the U.S., which would allow Iran and its Lebanon proxy Hizbullah to continue their military buildup in Venezuela. Two, that there will be a restrengthening of Iran-Colombia diplomatic relations, which have been uninterrupted since 1975, and that under Petro's anticipated leadership in the region Iran will have free rein to continue spreading its Islamic revolutionary ideology in Latin America. Three, that Petro's agenda of a) restoring damaged diplomatic ties with its neighbor Venezuela, b) implementing the previously signed peace agreement with the Colombian guerilla organization FARC, and c) signing a new agreement with the Colombian guerilla organization ELN will all contribute to further facilitating Hizbullah's activity at the Colombia-Venezuelan border."

Moreover, the report examines Iran's three main expectations of Colombia's new leftist president, Gustavo Petro, and his government, as reflected in content published by Iran's Spanish-language HispanTV.

ABOUT THE IRAN THREAT MONITOR PROJECT (ITMP)

The ITMP provides, 24/7/365, information on a range of topics concerning the security of the U.S. and its forces and assets in the Middle East, particularly in the Gulf region. This information is derived from media in Farsi, Arabic, Urdu, and Turkish, and focuses on threats from Iran itself as well as from its proxies in the region. The project also analyzes statements by high-level Iranian political and military figures in order to identify potential and imminent threats.

This material is not provided by any other organization.

ABOUT THE IRAN STUDIES PROJECT

The Iran Threat Monitor Project (ITMP) is part of MEMRI's Iran Studies Project, which is headed by native-born Iranians and the only research project in the world that monitors and analyzes materials from the Iranian media on a day-to-day basis. It has produced hundreds of hours of translations from Iran's most important media outlets and websites, including over 40 newspapers and more than 30 TV channels. Also, it has published hundreds of original analyses on issues of vital importance, such as Iran's pursuit of nuclear and ballistic missile capability and its expansion of its military; the increasing activity of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) within the country and the IRGC Qods Force outside its borders; political revolt in the country and its violent suppression by the regime; speeches and statements by military leaders; speeches by leaders including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi; sermons by senior religious figures; and more. The project also monitors reformists, including women's and human rights activists and others, in the country.

