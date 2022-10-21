The "Global Capital Markets Expect the unexpected: a trilemma for capital markets" international conference, organized under the High Patronage of HM King Mohammed VI, at the initiative of the Moroccan Capital Market Authority (AMMC), concluded on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Marrakech.

Held on the sidelines of the 47th annual meeting of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), the high-profile event brought together a cohort of 500 influential figures of capital markets, leading experts from the world of finance, government members, renowned economists and thinkers, and capital market regulators, including Dr. Mo Ibrahim, economist Pippa Malmgren, and IOSCO President Ashley Alder.

The unique forum hosted a series of high-level debates and discussions to address the question of the current trilemma of capital markets.

In her welcome speech, at the opening of the conference, Mrs. Nezha HAYAT, AMMC President said: "The AMMC has been at the forefront of the efforts to develop the capital market to better support the economic and social growth of Morocco. It also strives to position the country as a regional financial hub in the region, in line with the objectives of the New Development Model (NMD)

Speaking on this occasion, Nadia Fettah Alaoui, Morocco's Economy and Finance Minister, said: "The lesson we can collectively learn is that the world can no longer be dominated, it needs to be shared."She added:"This reflects the true essence of the Moroccan project of building a cohesive and sustainable society, supported by the insightful vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, which calls for the establishment of an equal partnership with our partners."Concluding, Mrs Alaoui stressed the need for agile and concerted efforts to find pragmatic solutions to crucial problems.

