Cerby the world's first security platform for unmanageable applications with a 'zero trust' approach that optimizes security practices while empowering both employees and security teams, today announced that Chief Trust Officer Matthew Chiodi will join the Digital Trust Advisory Board of ISACA, the global organization dedicated to advancing the best talent, expertise and learning in technology. In this role, Chiodi will build on two decades of security leadership at large enterprises and startups to advocate for a framework that builds digital trust between employers, employees and partners. Chiodi was also invited to deliver several talks for the organization at ISACA Europe in Rome, Italy, on Digital Trust and The Hole in Your Security Strategy, which offers key insights into developing a Zero Trust strategy and architecture.

"There's an area of Zero Trust and cybersecurity that's often overlooked despite contributing to a third of all security breaches," Chiodi noted. "We call this area 'unmanageable applications'-apps that can be found everywhere yet mostly miss the mark on even basic security standards such as SAML and SCIM. Some departments might have thousands of apps being used and providing business value yet leaving major gaps in cybersecurity strategies. Eliminating these technologies outright is not an option. We need a new approach that balances such choices with greater security, and I look forward to promoting this message."

"We've always understood that new technologies bringing innovation can come with a level of unacceptable risk," said David Samuelson, CEO at ISACA. "The best path forward is to develop and execute strategies that match productivity with key focus areas that build digital trust, including security, privacy and governance. Matt has a unique perspective on this critical issue and we believe he will offer a distinctive outlook to our members and professional community. We welcome him to the ISACA digital trust advisory council and look forward to a long relationship."

ISACA Conference Europe 2022 was held in Rome Italy from Oct 19 to 21. The event covered the latest information and insights in privacy, risk, audit, cybersecurity and governance.

ISACA recently released new research on Digital Trust, and next month, Cerby, in partnership with Osterman Research, will premiere significant findings on evolving trust in the workplace.

About ISACA

ISACA (www.isaca.org) is a global community advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust. For more than 50 years, ISACA has equipped individuals and enterprises with the knowledge, credentials, education, training, and community to progress their careers, transform their organizations, and build a more trusted and ethical digital world. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 165,000 members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy, and quality. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 225 chapters worldwide. Through its foundation One In Tech, ISACA supports IT education and career pathways for under-resourced and underrepresented populations.

About Cerby

Cerby delivers the world's first platform built to positively guide employees' security behaviors no matter which applications they use. We protect brands around the world, including some of the most recognizable businesses, by taking an approach that empowers both employees and security teams, using Zero Trust principles. Our proprietary technology uses robotic process automation to understand applications in a business context and automatically enforces security best practices before misconfigurations turn into breaches. Cerby is a must-have for technology executives and their teams to protect the brand, stay secure and increase productivity.

At Cerby, we believe that employee application choice and security can go hand-in-hand, but only when employees are trusted to choose the best applications for their work. When employees are allowed this choice, productivity increases and security moves from the IT department to the responsibility of every employee.

Cerby's platform lets clients like Fox, L'Oréal, Dentsu, Wizeline, Televisa and MiSalud fix common application liabilities efficiently while facilitating collaboration. Visit us at Cerby.com and follow us on Twitter at @CerbyHQ.

