Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - Canada-based medical device research and development organization, CardiAI, aims to improve the hypertension measurement mechanism through unveiling its proprietary BPAro machine. BPAro is a small, portable machine that measures patients' blood pressure at regular intervals for up to 30 hours. The device continuously monitors the blood pressure even when the patients continue their normal daily routines, including sleep. Through its technology, CardiAI aims to fill the hypertension diagnostic gap by making the measurement more accurate and reliable.

CardiAI believes that a one-time blood pressure measurement done in a doctor's office or clinical setting is not enough to confirm hypertension (high blood pressure) or hypotension (low blood pressure). Therefore, the company developed BPAro, which facilitates continuous and consistent monitoring for precise and reliable results. The machine has a user-friendly device setup with simple instructions for patients and doctors. The frequency and timing of measurements can be easily programmed as per desired intervals.

BPAro comes with the support of an app that will record and transmit results directly to the patient's phone and also to the physician. It records patient blood pressure and saves the results on the user's personal cloud account, which will be accessible to view through the BPAro App. It also provides detailed reports which help doctors comfortably fine-tune patients' medications and more accurately analyze their cardiovascular risks.

BPAro has undergone clinical validation for accuracy and has received FDA and Health Canada approval. It measures and generates a large number of blood pressure readings without any manual work from a doctor or patient. The data generated creates a blood pressure profile for the patient in their usual environment. It has the advantage of avoiding stress factors present in clinical settings, which can have negative impacts on the results. BPAro can also be used for ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) if the patient is suspected to have hypertension or hypotension.

CardiAI is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and was founded by Dr. Anmol Kapoor. He is an experienced cardiologist with a demonstrated history of working in the medical practice industry. He is skilled in clinical research, medical education, epidemiology, medicine, and health technology. CardiAI is a data-driven company that harnesses technical innovation to create positive outcomes for patients. CardiAI is creating a handheld medical device that can rapidly diagnose, manage, and monitor infectious diseases and chronic health conditions.

