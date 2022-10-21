Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - Acceleware Ltd. (TSXV: AXE) will be participating in the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference, which will take place on Saturday, October 22nd at Calgary Mount Royal University.

Mike Tourigny, COO will be speaking at 2:30 PM MT on October 22nd. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Acceleware Ltd. management team will be available at their exhibitor booth for more information throughout the day.

To register and access, please follow this link.

About Acceleware Ltd.

Acceleware (TSXV: AXE) is a Canadian clean-tech innovator of radio frequency (RF) heating technologies that enable the electrification of industrial heat and promise a dramatic reduction in GHG emissions. Aiming to be the global leader in decarbonizing industrial heating through its Clean Tech Inverter (CTI), the company is currently piloting RF XL, a next generation, patented, low-cost, non-aqueous recovery solution which can yield near zero scope 1 and scope 2 GHGs for the production of heavy oil and oil sands.

About The Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

The Schachter Energy Conference is a unique opportunity for active, individual investors interested in the energy sector to interact directly with CEOs and other company executives as they share their stories and answer audience questions in a moderated format. There are 35 companies participating including energy producers, energy service and innovative technology companies.

"Individual investors should be preparing their 'buy lists' now for the upswing in what we see as a multi-year Energy Super Cycle," says Josef Schachter, the host of the conference and a 40-year veteran of the investment business. "The current market downdraft should be over by year-end 2022, giving investors an excellent window for buying into the energy sector."

The intent of the conference is to provide attendees with the information they need to make smart investment choices.

For further information:

Acceleware Ltd.

Geoff Clark

CEO

403 249 9099

geoff.clark@acceleware.com

Acceleware.com