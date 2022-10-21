Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - 1844 RESOURCES Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that the Company has retained Independent Trading Group Inc. (ITG) to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. ITG will trade shares of the company on the TSXV for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares.

ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. However, ITG and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the company. 1844 and ITG are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. ITG is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and all Canadian stock exchanges and alternative trading systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by ITG as principal will be provided by ITG.

The agreement is for an open-ended term of at least three months which may be terminated on a 30-day notice. ITG will be compensated $5000 per month for the initial term and will be paid by the company from its working capital resources.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Chibougamau Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

1844 RESOURCES INC.

(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"

Sylvain Laberge

President and CEO

514.702.9841

Slaberge@1844resources.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141437