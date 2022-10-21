Vilnius, Lithuania--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - According to the information published on Rekvizitai.lt, UAB Walletto managed to become one of the 6% of the most reliable and economically sustainable TOP companies in Lithuania in 2022.

"Such an amazing assessment gives us more confidence and confirms the stability of our company," says the owner of Walletto, Edgars Lasmanis. "The company's reputation is important to us, and our key values are transparency in business, competitiveness, responsibility, and respect for our business environment," adds Edgars Lasmanis.

Lithuania's business achievements show that companies are producing exceptional quality products and services that are recognised in international markets. "Businesses in Lithuania have a strong potential for export and are flexible in a difficult economic situation. Companies are implementing new technologies in their activities, expanding the range of new products and services and further improving their capabilities. Results always tell the truth, thus the "TOP Company 2022" award is a great opportunity to attract foreign markets' attention to innovative Lithuanian businesses," said Marijus Morkevicius, CEO of JSC Rekvizitai.

According to the assessment of Rekvizitai.lt, only 6% of Lithuanian enterprises meet strict criteria and UAB Walletto managed to become one of them.

It is worth noting that Rekvizitai.lt nominates and awards enterprises in Lithuania, which meet a wide range of established criteria: Only profitable enterprises, founded two or more years ago, submitting financial statements in a timely manner, the turnover (profits) has grown over the past two years and remained stable or did not decrease, the number of employees did not change or even increased, the company was not listed in the registers of debtors and in the lists of non-performing persons, as well as did not have significant or overdue debts to SoDra.

In 2017, Edgars Lasmanis founded the UAB Walletto Company which received an electronic money license in Lithuania. UAB Walletto has officially received the status of a principal member of the Visa and Mastercard payment systems and offers its customers exclusive and state-of-the-art solutions for Issuing (White label program) and Acquiring payment cards, as well as SEPA, and SWIFT payments.

Despite the crisis events in the global economy, the company's management operated not only to maintain the pace of business development but also to accelerate it. Working mostly in the B2B segment, UAB Walletto continues to introduce new and improve existing services, as well as offer innovative banking solutions for its customers.





Edgars Lasmanis



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8846/141461_edgarslasmanis.jpeg

Contact Details:

Name: UAB Walletto

Address: Zalgirio str. 92-805, Vilnius, Lithuania, LT-09303

Email: info@walletto.eu

Phone: +370 67798574

Website: walletto.eu

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141461