Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - HealingMaps Inc, a third-party platform dedicated to psychedelic-assisted therapy, helping educate curious parties on treatments, results & available care-providers, will be sponsoring the 2nd Annual Microdose Awards Afterparty at Wonderland: 2022 by Microdose and which will take place November 3-5 at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center, Miami.

"We are extremely excited to be a part of Microdose for the second year in a row. It's easily one of the greatest gatherings that brings together every facet of the psychedelic community. The insights and connections we make over these three days are invaluable to the growth of our business." - Cory Jones, CEO of HealingMaps.

About HealingMaps Inc

Healing Maps was created as a source for individuals looking for accurate and honest information about psychedelic-assisted therapy and how to find qualified providers in their area. Inspired by the groundbreaking research and expanding access to these alternative treatments, Healing Maps is on a journey to become the world's most informative and trusted psychedelic-therapy search site. AND to reduce the friction between education & the path to an individual's healing - helping those that probably never knew that therapies would be available to them so close to home. Please visit us at https://healingmaps.com/.

About Wonderland by Microdose

Wonderland: Miami will offer the industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It will also act as a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees.

