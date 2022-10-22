Highlights include an analysis of predictive biomarkers for overall survival and progression free survival in newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients

Pre-clinical research shows the potential for improved tumor control when Tumor Treating Fields are used with PULSAR in glioblastoma, PARP inhibitors in ovarian cancer and PI3K inhibitors in non-small cell lung cancer, GBM and ovarian cancer

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced 11 poster presentations on Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) will be featured at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) 2022 Annual Meeting from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26 in San Antonio, Texas. Presentations include three investigator-led clinical studies, six pre-clinical studies and two dose-determining studies. Data reflect continued interest in Novocure's proprietary TTFields platform within the radiation oncology community.

TTFields are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms. TTFields therapy has multiple mechanisms of action that can impact cancer cell division, disrupt cancer cell DNA damage repair, promote anti-cancer immunity, and interfere with cancer cell motility, making cancer cells more susceptible to different therapeutics.

New research includes positive results from a pre-clinical evaluation of personalized ultra-fractionated stereotactic adaptive radiotherapy (PULSAR) with TTFields resulting in delays in tumor growth. Other pre-clinical research showed positive outcomes demonstrating that use of TTFields concurrently with other novel targeted therapies, such as PI3K and PARP inhibitors, has the potential for a therapeutic advantage. Clinical trials continue to investigate biomarkers predictive for survival in newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM).

"We are encouraged by the data in GBM, ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer, demonstrating the effects of Tumor Treating Fields in some of the most difficult to treat solid tumors where patients have limited treatment options," said Frank Leonard, President of Novocure's U.S. CNS (central nervous system) Cancers Franchise. "This research supports the growth of Novocure's pipeline beyond GBM and shows the promise of our technology when used together with novel radiotherapies and targeted therapies."

The following will be presented at the ASTRO 2022 Annual Meeting:

Poster Presentations

Clinical Studies

(2149) Chemoradiation treatment with or without concurrent Tumor-Treating Fields (TTFields) in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). Lead author and presenter: Louis Cappelli. 10:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. CDT Monday, Oct. 24.

(2150) Molecular markers impacting survival in patients receiving concurrent chemoradiation and Tumor-Treating Fields (TTF) in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma: secondary analysis of SPARE trial. Lead author and presenter: Louis Cappelli. 10:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. CDT Monday, Oct. 24.

(2152) A propensity-matched study to evaluate PTEN and TP53 mutations as predictive biomarkers of survival in newly diagnosed IDH-wildtype glioblastoma after Tumor Treating Fields. Lead author and presenter: James S. Cordova. 10:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. CDT Monday, Oct. 24.

Pre-Clinical Studies

(2154) Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) enhance the efficacy of temozolomide and lomustine in glioblastoma cell lines. Lead author: Hila Fishman. Presenter: Moshe Giladi. 10:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. CDT Monday, Oct. 24.

(3164) Enhancing cancer cell membrane permeability by application of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). Lead author: Bella Koltun. Presenter: Moshe Giladi. 5 to 6 p.m. CDT Monday, Oct. 24.

(3165) Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) delivery to macrophages promotes a pro-inflammatory phenotype. Lead author: Yiftah Barsheshet. Presenter: Moshe Giladi. 5 to 6 p.m. CDT Monday, Oct. 24.

(3169) Preclinical evaluation of Tumor Treating Fields Combined with Personalized Ultra-Fractionated Stereotactic Adaptive Radiotherapy (PULSAR). Lead author: N.K. Karanam. Presenter: Michael D. Story. 5 to 6 p.m. CDT Monday, Oct. 24.

(2618) Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) concomitant with PARP inhibitors for treatment of ovarian cancer cell lines. Lead author: Antonia Martinez-Conde. Presenter: Moshe Giladi. 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. CDT Tuesday, Oct. 25.

(2619) PI3K Inhibition sensitized cancerous cells to Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). Lead author: Anat Klein-Goldberg. Presenter: Moshe Giladi. 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. CDT Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Dose Distribution Simulations

(3300) Examining array layouts for targeting a single lung with TTFields. Lead author and presenter: Ariel Naveh. 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. CDT Wednesday, Oct. 26.

(3233) Sensitivity of TTFields dose distribution in the lungs to the deviations in array placement. Lead author and presenter: Ariel Naveh. 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. CDT Wednesday, Oct. 26.

All poster presentations are located in Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, Exhibit Hall 1.

About Tumor Treating Fields

Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms. TTFields do not significantly affect healthy cells because they have different properties (including division rate, morphology, and electrical properties) than cancer cells. The multiple, distinct mechanisms of TTFields therapy work together to selectively target and kill cancer cells. Due to its multi-mechanistic actions, TTFields therapy can be added to cancer treatment modalities in approved indications and demonstrates enhanced effects across solid tumor types when used with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immune checkpoint inhibition, or PARP inhibition in preclinical models. TTFields therapy provides clinical versatility that has the potential to help address treatment challenges across a range of solid tumors. To learn more about Tumor Treating Fields therapy and its multifaceted effect on cancer cells, visit tumortreatingfieldstherapy.com.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure's commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical studies investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.

Headquartered in Root, Switzerland and with a growing global footprint, Novocure has regional operating centers in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Tokyo, as well as a research center in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical study progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 24, 2022, as amended to date, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

