MEXC Global will list FitR soon, users are able to trade its native token FMT (FMT/USDT). According to public information, MEXC is one of the world's Top 10 cryptocurrency trading platforms. The core products include spot trading, leveraged ETF, futures, NFT Index, etc. MEXC supports more than 1,500 cryptocurrency transactions, and ranks first in terms of liquidity for Top 50 cryptocurrencies.





FitR /Fit-er/ is a decentralized social fitness platform with rich Gamification and unique Socialization features.

Powered by AI technology, FitR provides a full range of indoor and outdoor exercises.





There are three core gameplay elements in FitR:

1) Fitness and move to earn; 2) Gamification Design and NFTs; 3) Social interaction

FitR allows users to find their favorite exercises or discover challenging new exercises.

The gamified design makes exercising fun. Users can perform cooperative challenges with friends and family in FitR or battle each other to make exercising competitive. Exercising with family and friends enhances relationships and improves everyone's physical fitness. FitR also provides players the opportunity to make new workout friends from across their community and the world.

FitR has Launched multiplayer mode, which is something that has never been done by any Move-to-earn project. Multiplayer modes include Co-op, PVP, Ranked Match and Community Leaderboard.

FitR introduces 2 types of NFTs -Equipment NFTs and Avatar NFTs. Players can purchase an Avatar NFT as their PFP and acquire and use Equipment NFTs that correspond to the specific exercise they are performing. Like a set of boxing gloves, a yoga mat, or a jump rope. After the NFT was released, the Highest floor price rose to about 2 BNB.

FitR has disclosed seed round investors for the project. According to the official social media, the list of investors includes: Alpha Coin Fund, Avalanche Asia Star Fund,HashKey Capital,Kucoin Ventures. The four investment VCs who mainly invest in Asian projects have a good reputation.

As a M2E project, FitR is friendly for non crypto users to join and has made an innovation of online real-time social gameplay. FitR is also easy for users to invite friends and family to play and earn together. In the future, more functions will be launched, including a new exercise mode every month (Zumba coming up next), pet system, cosmetics in game by other NFT projects, AR football game, social game modes (coaching and livestreaming).

