Samstag, 22.10.2022
Die neusten Bergbau-Nachrichten im SRC Newsletter 16-2022
WKN: A0JDXN ISIN: MX01GA000004 
Frankfurt
21.10.22
16:01 Uhr
14,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P/BMV IPC
1-Jahres-Chart
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,20014,50012:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2022 | 00:04
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2022

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) ("the Company" or "GAP") reported its consolidated results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 (3Q22) (tables are presented at the end of this report comparing passenger traffic and consolidated results for 2022 to 2019, in order to illustrate the recovery and trend of these metrics). Figures are unaudited and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

Summary of Results 3Q22 vs. 3Q21 (and 3Q19 for purposes of illustrating the recovery trend):

  • The sum of aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,425.6 million, or 32.7% (Ps. 2,261.4 million, or 64.3%, as compared to 3Q19). Total revenues increased by Ps. 1,459.2 million, or 27.6% (Ps. 2,436.6 million, or 56.5%, as compared to 3Q19).

  • Cost of services increased by Ps. 221.7 million, or 29.2% (as compared to 3Q19, cost of services increased Ps. 310.6 million, or 46.3%).

  • Income from operations increased by Ps. 917.0 million, or 35.5% (Ps. 1,495.0 million, or 74.7%, as compared to 3Q19).

  • EBITDA increased by Ps. 986.6 million, or 31.8% (Ps. 1,643.0 million, or 67.3%, as compared to 3Q19), going from Ps. 3,098.4 million in 3Q21 to Ps. 4,085.0 million in 3Q22. EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC 12) went from 71.3% in 3Q21 to 70.7% in 3Q22 (EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC 12) was 69.5% in 3Q19).

  • Comprehensive income increased Ps. 642.0 million, or 31.9% (as compared to 3Q19, it increased Ps. 1,200.8 million, or 82.5%), from income of Ps. 2,014.7 million in 3Q21 to income of Ps. 2,656.7 million in 3Q22.

Company's Financial Position:

During 3Q22, results were significantly better as compared to 3Q21 because of a 27.6% increase in total revenues. The Company generated positive EBITDA of Ps. 4,085.0 million, an increase of 31.8% as compared to 3Q21.

In 3Q22, operating activities continued generating positive cash flow of Ps. 3,748.6 million. The Company reported a financial position of cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022, of Ps. 16,157.6 million (51.7% higher than the balance as of September 30, 2021). During 3Q22, the Company issued Ps. 2,757.6 million in long-term debt securities (Certificados Bursátiles) to finance the committed investments for our Mexican airports and to pay our "GAP 17-2" debt securities that will mature on November 3. Additionally, Ps. 924.3 million in share repurchases were made during the 3Q22.

Passenger Traffic

During 3Q22, total passengers at the Company's 14 airports increased by 2,885.8 thousand passengers, an increase of 24.6%, compared to 3Q21 (as compared to 3Q19, total passengers increased by 2,750.4 thousand passengers, or 23.2%).

During 3Q22, the following new routes were opened:

Domestic:

AirlineDepartureArrivalOpening dateFrequencies
VolarisGuadalajaraTolucaJuly 1, 20227 weekly
VolarisPuerto VallartaTolucaJuly 1, 20227 weekly
VolarisLos CabosTolucaJuly 1, 20227 weekly
VolarisTijuanaTolucaJuly 1, 20227 weekly
VolarisTijuanaPuerto EscondidoJuly 1, 20222 weekly 
AeromexicoGuadalajaraFelipe AngelesAugust 15, 20223 weekly 
VolarisMexicaliFelipe AngelesAugust 15, 20227 weekly 
AeromarAguascalientes Mexico CitySeptember 5, 20227 weekly 
CalafiaLa PazPuerto PeñascoSeptember 5, 20222 weekly 
CalafiaLa PazChihuahuaSeptember 6, 20223 weekly 
VolarisGuadalajaraFelipe AngelesSeptember 15, 20227 weekly 
VolarisLa PazFelipe AngelesSeptember 15, 20223 weekly 
VolarisPuerto VallartaFelipe AngelesSeptember 15, 20227 weekly 
VolarisLos CabosFelipe AngelesSeptember 16, 20224 weekly 
AeromexicoMoreliaMexico CitySeptember 19, 202214 weekly 
     

Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.

International:

AirlineDepartureArrivalOpening dateFrequencies
IberojetLos CabosMadridJuly 18, 20221 weekly

Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.

Domestic Terminal Passengers - 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport3Q213Q22Change9M219M22Change
Guadalajara2,246.82,935.330.6%5,998.27,969.432.9%
Tijuana *1,837.22,151.217.1%5,021.25,973.119.0%
Los Cabos558.0725.530.0%1,445.41,869.829.4%
Puerto Vallarta540.6753.439.4%1,294.21,944.050.2%
Montego Bay 0.00.00.0%0.00.0N/A
Guanajuato401.8491.522.3%1,082.71,300.720.1%
Hermosillo389.8479.022.9%1,008.31,343.633.2%
Kingston0.30.596.2%1.01.01.5%
Mexicali300.9327.88.9%764.1918.720.2%
Morelia138.4160.816.2%394.1474.320.4%
La Paz237.2274.015.5%634.9786.723.9%
Aguascalientes162.3171.25.5%404.7524.829.7%
Los Mochis89.4103.415.7%252.0307.522.0%
Manzanillo20.825.522.6%61.074.021.2%
Total6,923.68,599.224.2%18,361.923,487.527.9%

*Cross Border Xpress (CBX) users are classified as international passengers.

International Terminal Passengers - 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport3Q213Q22Change9M219M22Change
Guadalajara1,098.91,165.26.0%2,643.23,232.822.3%
Tijuana *738.51,113.550.8%1,901.13,063.361.1%
Los Cabos944.31,001.16.0%2,462.13,310.534.5%
Puerto Vallarta529.7653.023.3%1,457.92,587.677.5%
Montego Bay 799.61,136.842.2%1,761.03,225.883.2%
Guanajuato198.5210.56.0%447.3567.726.9%
Hermosillo30.720.1(34.8%)76.658.5(23.6%)
Kingston266.2498.387.2%565.01,128.499.7%
Mexicali1.81.7(4.2%)3.64.628.1%
Morelia116.1130.712.6%292.9364.224.3%
La Paz5.45.4(0.6%)13.719.239.9%
Aguascalientes63.465.22.9%152.0170.212.0%
Los Mochis3.12.1(32.8%)7.15.8(18.0%)
Manzanillo8.211.135.0%29.752.376.1%
Total4,804.56,014.725.2%11,813.117,790.950.6%

*CBX users are classified as international passengers.

Total Terminal Passengers - 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport3Q213Q22Change9M219M22Change
Guadalajara3,345.74,100.522.6%8,641.511,202.229.6%
Tijuana *2,575.73,264.726.7%6,922.39,036.430.5%
Los Cabos1,502.31,726.514.9%3,907.55,180.332.6%
Puerto Vallarta1,070.31,406.431.4%2,752.14,531.764.7%
Montego Bay 799.61,136.842.2%1,761.03,225.883.2%
Guanajuato600.3702.016.9%1,530.01,868.422.1%
Hermosillo420.6499.118.7%1,084.91,402.129.2%
Kingston266.4498.987.2%565.91,129.499.6%
Mexicali302.7329.58.8%767.8923.320.3%
Morelia254.5291.514.6%687.0838.522.1%
La Paz242.6279.415.2%648.6805.924.3%
Aguascalientes225.7236.44.7%556.7695.024.8%
Los Mochis92.5105.514.0%259.1313.320.9%
Manzanillo29.036.626.1%90.7126.339.2%
Total11,728.114,613.924.6%30,175.041,278.436.8%

*CBX users are classified as international passengers.

CBX Users (in thousands):

Airport3Q213Q22Change9M219M22Change
Tijuana725.51,103.952.1%1,878.23,038.561.8%


Consolidated Results for the Third Quarter of 2022 (in thousands of pesos):

  3Q21  3Q22  Change 
Revenues   
Aeronautical services3,316,2404,449,50434.2%
Non-aeronautical services1,037,4161,329,79328.2%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)939,145972,7433.6%
Total revenues5,292,8016,752,04027.6%
    
Operating costs   
Costs of services:759,323980,97829.2%
Employee costs276,236357,28329.3%
Maintenance136,477147,7578.3%
Safety, security & insurance124,716146,10217.1%
Utilities111,739136,72622.4%
Other operating expenses110,155193,11075.3%
    
Technical assistance fees146,706189,59829.2%
Concession taxes353,984525,29148.4%
Depreciation and amortization518,005587,68613.5%
Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)939,145972,7433.6%
Other (income)(4,735)(1,610)(66.0%)
Total operating costs2,712,4283,254,68620.0%
Income from operations2,580,3733,497,35435.5%
Financial Result(214,047)(227,340)6.2%
Income before income taxes 2,366,3253,270,01438.2%
Income taxes (586,599)(607,303)3.5%
Net income 1,779,7262,662,71149.6%
Currency translation effect60,978(7,235)(111.9%)
 Cash flow hedges, net of income tax164,2131,152(99.3%)
Remeasurements of employee benefit - net income tax9,777106(98.9%)
Comprehensive income 2,014,6942,656,73431.9%
Non-controlling interest(45,769)(58,841)28.6%
Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest1,968,9252,597,89331.9%
    
    
  3Q21  3Q22 Change
EBITDA3,098,3784,085,04031.8%
Comprehensive income 2,014,6942,656,73431.9%
Comprehensive income per share (pesos)3.87425.224534.9%
Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)1.92602.597334.9%
    
Operating income margin 48.8%51.8%6.2%
Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12)59.3%60.5%2.1%
EBITDA margin 58.5%60.5%3.4%
EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12)71.3%70.7%(0.8%)
Costs of services and improvements / total revenues 32.1%28.9%(9.8%)
Cost of services / total revenues  (excluding IFRIC-12)17.4%17.0%(2.7%)
    

- Net income and comprehensive income per share for 3Q22 were calculated based on 505,277,464 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and for 3Q21 were calculated based on 514,705,326 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2021. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 20.1150 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on September 30, 2022, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).
- For purposes of the consolidation of our Jamaican airports, the average three-month exchange rate of Ps. 20.2403 per U.S. dollar for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was used.

Revenues (3Q22 vs. 3Q21)

  • Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,133.3 million, or 34.2%.
  • Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 292.4 million, or 28.2%.
  • Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 33.6 million, or 3.6%.
  • Total revenues increased by Ps. 1,459.2 million, or 27.6%.
  • The change in aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors:

    1. Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 857.1 million or 30.0% compared to 3Q21, mainly due to the 21.7% increase in passenger traffic and the adjustment in maximum rates as a result of inflation.

    2. Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 134.3 million, or 43.6%, compared to 3Q21. This was mainly due to the 42.2% increase in passenger traffic. During 3Q22, there was a 1.2% depreciation of the peso versus the U.S. dollar, which went from an average exchange rate of Ps. 20.0092 in 3Q21 to Ps. 20.2403 in 3Q22.

    3. Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 141.9 million, or 91.2% compared to 3Q21, mainly due to an 87.2% increase in passenger traffic.

  • The change in non-aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors:

    1. Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 218.6 million, or 25.2%, compared to 3Q21. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 109.9 million, or 18.3%. Mainly due to the recovery of passenger traffic. The business lines that increased the most were food and beverage, retail, car rentals, duty-free stores, time shares and ground transportation, which jointly increased by Ps. 92.5 million, or 18.1%. Revenues from businesses operated directly by us increased by Ps. 103.0 million, or 44.5%, while the recovery of costs increased by Ps. 5.7 million, or 15.7%.

    2. Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 58.2 million, or 46.7%, compared to 3Q21. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 2.8 million, or 50.0%.

    3. Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 15.6 million, or 34.1%, compared to 3Q21. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 0.7 million, or 30.1%.

 3Q213Q22Change
Businesses operated by third parties:   
Duty-free 153,166194,14226.8%
Food and beverage 163,585203,90324.6%
Retail 119,901154,78829.1%
Car rentals 112,400136,69221.6%
Leasing of space65,59682,64626.0%
Time shares 54,65759,5989.0%
Ground transportation36,73341,21312.2%
Communications and financial services 22,32527,20021.8%
Other commercial revenues24,35729,44020.9%
Total752,719929,62323.5%
    
Businesses operated directly by us:   
Car parking 106,057142,54334.4%
VIP lounges60,77494,39255.3%
Advertising 11,81320,34472.2%
Convenience stores59,39186,07344.9%
Total238,034343,35344.2%
Recovery of costs46,66256,81521.8%
Total Non-aeronautical Revenues 1,037,4151,329,79328.2%

Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.

  • Revenues from improvements to concession assets1
    Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) increased by Ps. 33.6 million, or 3.6%, compared to 3Q21. The change was composed primarily of:
  1. The Company's Mexican airports, which increased by Ps. 31.2 million, or 3.4%, as a result of the increase in committed investments in the Master Development Program for the 2020-2024 period.

  2. Improvements to concession assets at the Montego Bay airport increased Ps. 2.4 million, or 16.5%. During 3Q22, no improvements to concession assets were made at the Kingston airport.

Total operating costs increased by Ps. 542.3 million, or 20.0%, compared to 3Q21, mainly due to a combined increase of Ps. 214.2 million, or 42.8%, in concession taxes and technical assistance fees, a Ps. 221.7 million, or 29.2%, increase in cost of services, a Ps. 69.7 million, or 13.5%, increase in depreciation and amortization and a Ps. 33.6 million, or 3.6% increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), (excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets, operating costs increased Ps. 508.7 million, or 28.7%).

This increase in total operating costs was composed primarily of the following factors:
  
Mexican Airports:

  • Operating costs increased by Ps. 370.4 million, or 16.5%, compared to 3Q21, primarily due to a Ps. 187.9 million, or 31.8%, increase in cost of services, a combined Ps. 90.1 million, or 27.5%, increase in technical assistance fees and concession taxes, a Ps. 63.3 million, or 15.9%, increase in depreciation and amortization, and a Ps. 31.2 million, or 3.4%, increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), (excluding the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 339.3 million or 25.8%).

The change in the cost of services during 3Q22 was mainly due to:

  • Employee costs increased Ps. 78.3 million, or 34.3%, compared to 3Q21, mainly due to the hiring of additional personnel as required for airport operations due to the recovery of passenger traffic.
  • Safety, security and insurance costs increased Ps. 16.2 million, or 17.9%, compared to 3Q21, mainly due to an increase in the number of security staff and the opening of operational areas.
  • Utility costs increased Ps. 11.2 million, or 14.8%, compared with 3Q21, primarily because of the increase in the consumption of electricity due to the opening of new operational areas, fuels and the increase in the cost of water.
  • Other operating expenses increased Ps. 79.6 million, or 95.1%, compared to 3Q21, mainly due to a combined increase of Ps. 71.6 million in the cost of goods and services for our VIP lounges and convenience stores due to the increase in sales of these business lines, FBO services, professional fees, allowance for credit losses and travel expenses.

Montego Bay Airport:

  • Operating costs increased by Ps. 61.0 million, or 22.2%, compared to 3Q21, mainly due to a Ps. 27.6 million, or 55.4%, increase in concession taxes, a Ps. 20.1 million, or 20.9%, increase in the cost of services, a Ps. 5.8 million, or 4.9%, increase in depreciation and amortization and a Ps. 2.4 million, or 16.5%, increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12).

Kingston Airport:

  • Operating costs increased by Ps. 110.8 million, or 56.1%, compared to 3Q21, mainly due to a Ps. 96.5 million, or 78.5%, increase in concession taxes, and a Ps. 13.7 million, or 19.0%, increase in the cost of services.

Operating margin went from 48.8% in 3Q21 to 51.8% in 3Q22. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, operating margin went from 59.3% in 3Q21 to 60.5% in 3Q22. Operating income increased Ps. 917.0 million, or 35.5%, compared to 3Q21.

EBITDA margin went from 58.5% in 3Q21 to 60.5% in 3Q22. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 71.3% in 3Q21 to 70.7% in 3Q22. The nominal value of EBITDA increased Ps. 986.7 million, or 31.8%, compared to 3Q21.

Financial cost increased by Ps. 13.3 million, or 6.2%, from a net expense of Ps. 214.0 million in 3Q21 to a net expense of Ps. 227.3 million in 3Q22. This change was mainly the result of:

  • Foreign exchange rate fluctuations, which went from an income of Ps. 87.6 million in 3Q21 to income of Ps. 208.1 million in 3Q22. This generated an increase in the foreign exchange gain of Ps. 120.5 million. Currency translation effect income decreased Ps. 68.2 million, compared to 3Q21.

  • Interest expenses increased by Ps. 236.3 million, or 58.5%, compared to 3Q21, mainly due to higher debt as a result of the issuance of long-term debt securities and the increase in interest rates.

  • Interest income increased by Ps. 102.5 million, or 100.4%, compared to 3Q21, mainly due to an increase in the reference interest rates.

In 3Q22, comprehensive income increased Ps. 642.0 million, or 31.9%, compared to 3Q21. This increase was mainly due to a Ps. 903.7 million increase in profit before taxes derived from the increase in passenger traffic. This increase was partially offset by an increase in income taxes of Ps. 20.7 million, a Ps. 68.2 million decrease in currency translation effect income and a Ps. 163.1 million decrease in cash flow hedges.

During 3Q22, net income increased by Ps. 883.0 million, or 49.6%, compared to 3Q21. Income taxes increased by Ps. 161.9 million and were partially offset by a Ps. 141.2 million increase in the benefit for deferred taxes, mainly due an increase in the inflation rate, from 1.5% in 3Q21 to 2.2% in 3Q22.

Consolidated Results for the Nine Months of 2022 (in thousands of pesos):

  9M21  9M22  Change 
Revenues   
Aeronautical services8,412,61012,626,70250.1%
Non-aeronautical services2,584,5543,815,83047.6%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)2,829,3712,932,1913.6%
Total revenues13,826,53519,374,72340.1%
    
Operating costs   
Costs of services:2,107,6652,634,96925.0%
Employee costs809,698996,55623.1%
Maintenance339,953434,00427.7%
Safety, security & insurance373,147408,9199.6%
Utilities284,503352,37623.9%
Other operating expenses300,364443,11447.5%
    
Technical assistance fees370,504553,97049.5%
Concession taxes871,6411,398,51560.4%
Depreciation and amortization1,531,1291,715,33312.0%
Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)2,829,3712,932,1913.6%
Other (income)(5,372)(20,082)273.8%
Total operating costs7,704,9389,214,89519.6%
Income from operations6,121,59710,159,82866.0%
Financial Result(699,551)(788,404)12.7%
Income before income taxes 5,422,0499,371,42472.8%
Income taxes (1,180,768)(2,016,627)70.8%
Net income 4,241,2817,354,79773.4%
Currency translation effect(24,246)(346,786)1330.3%
 Cash flow hedges, net of income tax404,240138,539(65.7%)
Remeasurements of employee benefit - net income tax11,61431197.3%
Comprehensive income 4,632,8897,146,86154.3%
Non-controlling interest(45,120)(129,498)187.0%
Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest4,587,7697,017,36353.0%
    
  9M21  9M22 Change
EBITDA7,652,72711,875,16155.2%
Comprehensive income 4,632,8897,146,86154.3%
Comprehensive income per share (pesos)8.909014.054557.8%
Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)4.42906.987157.8%
    
Operating income margin 44.3%52.4%18.4%
Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12)55.7%61.8%11.0%
EBITDA margin 55.3%61.3%10.7%
EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12)69.6%72.2%3.8%
Costs of services and improvements / total revenues 35.7%28.7%(19.5%)
Cost of services / total revenues  (excluding IFRIC-12)19.2%16.0%(16.4%)
    

- Net income and comprehensive income per share for period ended September 30, 2022 were calculated based on 505,277,464 shares outstanding as of that date and for the period ended September 30, 2021 were calculated based on 514,705,326 shares outstanding as of that date. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 20.1150 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on September 30, 2022, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).
- For purposes of the consolidation of our Jamaican airports, the average exchange rate of Ps. 20.2682 per U.S. dollar for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was used.

Revenues (9M22 vs. 9M21)

  • Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 4,214.1 million, or 50.1%.
  • Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,231.3 million, or 47.6%.
  • Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 102.8 million, or 3.6%.
  • Total revenues increased by Ps. 5,548.2 million, or 40.1%.
  • The change in aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors:

    1. Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 3,287.6 million or 44.6% compared to 9M21, mainly due to the 32.6% increase in passenger traffic and the adjustment in maximum rates as a result of inflation.

    2. Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 585.7 million, or 84.8%, compared to 9M21. This was mainly due to the 83.2% increase in passenger traffic.

    3. Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 340.8 million, or 95.9% compared to 9M21, mainly due to a 99.6% increase in passenger traffic.

  • The change in non-aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors:

    1. Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 981.7 million, or 45.5%, compared to 9M21. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 602.5 million, or 40.5%. This was mainly due to the recovery of passenger traffic. The business lines that increased the most were food and beverage, retail, car rentals, duty-free stores, time shares and other revenues, which jointly increased by Ps. 539.1 million, or 44.9%. Revenues from businesses operated directly by us increased by Ps. 361.6 million, or 63.9%, while the recovery of costs increased by Ps. 17.6 million, or 16.5%.

    2. Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 196.4 million, or 61.8%, compared to 9M21. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 9.6 million, or 60.7%.

    3. Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 53.1 million, or 49.5%, compared to 9M21. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 2.6 million, or 48.5%.

 9M219M22Change
Businesses operated by third parties:   
Duty-free 375,606535,93842.7%
Food and beverage 367,414577,65257.2%
Retail 285,563451,44058.1%
Car rentals 288,053398,90238.5%
Leasing of space175,840225,79928.4%
Time shares 134,677178,96832.9%
Ground transportation97,805126,46429.3%
Communications and financial services 61,20078,15127.7%
Other commercial revenues82,678125,79352.1%
Total1,868,8362,699,10844.4%
    
Businesses operated directly by us:   
Car parking 273,322394,65244.4%
VIP lounges145,184269,45885.6%
Advertising 33,66957,58571.0%
Convenience stores128,436229,06378.3%
Total580,611950,75863.8%
Recovery of costs135,107165,96422.8%
Total Non-aeronautical Revenues 2,584,5543,815,83047.6%
    

Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.

  • Revenues from improvements to concession assets2
    Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC12) increased by Ps. 102.8 million, or 3.6%, compared to 9M21. The change was composed primarily of:
  1. The Company's Mexican airports, which increased by Ps. 88.6 million, or 3.2%, as a result of the increase in committed investments in the Master Development Program for the 2020-2024 period.
  1. Improvements to concession assets at the Montego Bay airport increased Ps. 14.3 million, or 25.5%. During 9M22, no improvements to concession assets were made at the Kingston airport.

Total operating costs increased by Ps. 1,510.0 million, or 19.6%, compared to 9M21, mainly due to a combined Ps. 710.3 million, or 57.2%, increase in concession taxes and technical assistance fees, a Ps. 527.3 million, or 25.0%, increase in cost of services, a Ps. 184.2 million, or 12.0%, increase in depreciation and amortization and a Ps. 102.8 million, or 3.6% increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), (excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets, operating costs increased Ps. 1,407.1 million, or 28.9%).

This increase in total operating costs was composed primarily of the following factors:  

Mexican Airports:

  • Operating costs increased by Ps. 1,064.4 million, or 16.6%, compared to 9M21, primarily due to a combined Ps. 372.3 million, or 44.4%, increase in technical assistance fees and concession taxes, a Ps. 429.1 million, or 26.2%, increase in cost of services, a Ps. 178.0 million, or 15.3%, increase in depreciation and amortization, and a Ps. 88.6 million, or 3.2%, increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), (excluding the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 975.8 million or 26.8%).

The change in the cost of services during 9M22 was mainly due to:

  • Employee costs increased Ps. 174.5 million, or 26.2%, compared to 9M21, mainly due to the hiring of additional personnel as required for airport operations due to the recovery of passenger traffic.
  • Maintenance costs increased by Ps. 66.0 million, or 23.7%, compared to 9M21.
  • Safety, security and insurance costs increased Ps. 33.3 million, or 12.5%, compared to 9M21, mainly due to an increase in the number of security staff.
  • Utility costs increased Ps. 23.1 million, or 12.5%, compared with 3Q21, primarily because of the increase in the consumption of electricity due to the opening of new operational areas, fuels and the increase in the cost of water.
  • Other operating expenses increased Ps. 132.2 million or 54.1%, compared to 9M21, mainly due to a combined increase of Ps. 119.9 million in the cost of goods and services for our VIP lounges and convenience stores, FBO services, professional fees, the allowance for credit losses and travel expenses.

Montego Bay Airport:

  • Operating costs increased by Ps. 167.1 million, or 20.4%, compared to 9M21, mainly due to a Ps. 95.8 million, or 79.8%, increase in concession taxes and a Ps. 61.7 million, or 21.9%, increase in the cost of services.

Kingston Airport:

  • Operating costs increased by Ps. 278.4 million, or 58.5%, compared to 9M21, mainly due to a Ps. 242.2 million, or 86.1%, increase in concession taxes, and a Ps. 36.4 million, or 19.6%, increase in the cost of services.

Operating margin went from 44.3% in 9M21 to 52.4% in 9M22. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, operating margin went from 55.7% in 9M21 to 61.8% in 9M22. Operating income increased Ps. 4,038.2 million, or 66.0%, compared to 9M21.

EBITDA margin went from 55.3% in 9M21 to 61.3% in 9M22. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 69.6% in 9M21 to 72.2% in 9M22. The nominal value of EBITDA increased Ps. 4,222.4 million, or 55.2%, compared to 9M21.

Financial cost increased by Ps. 88.9 million, or 12.7%, from a net expense of Ps. 699.5 million in 9M21 to a net expense of Ps. 788.4 million in 9M22. This change was mainly the result of:

  • Foreign exchange rate fluctuations, which went from income of Ps. 205.2 million in 9M21 to income of Ps. 342.0 million in 9M22. This generated an increase in the foreign exchange gain of Ps. 136.8 million. Currency translation effect expense increased Ps. 322.5 million, compared to 9M21.

  • Interest expenses increased by Ps. 489.4 million, or 40.3%, compared to 9M21, mainly due to higher debt as a result of the issuance of long-term debt securities and the increase in interest rates.

  • Interest income increased by Ps. 263.7 million, or 85.4%, compared to 9M21, mainly due to an increase in the reference interest rates.

In 9M22, comprehensive income increased Ps. 2,514.0 million, or 54.3%, compared to 9M21. This increase was mainly due to a Ps. 3,949.4 million increase in profit before taxes derived from the increase in passenger traffic. This increase was partially offset by an increase in income taxes of Ps. 835.8 million and a Ps. 1,510.0 million increase in operating costs.

During 9M22, net income increased by Ps. 3,113.5 million, or 73.4%, compared to 9M21. Income taxes increased by Ps. 1,093.5 million and were partially offset by a Ps. 257.7 million increase in the benefit for deferred taxes, mainly due to an increase in the inflation rate, from 4.8% in 9M21 to 6.2% in 9M22.

Statement of Financial Position

Total assets as of September 30, 2022 increased by Ps. 12,362.4 million as compared to September 30, 2021, primarily due to the following items: (i) a Ps. 5,506.7 million increase in cash and cash equivalents; (ii) a Ps. 4,028.0 million increase in improvements to concession assets; (iii) a Ps. 2,295.1 million increase in machinery, equipment and leasehold improvements and advances to suppliers; and (iv) a Ps. 448.4 million increase in accounts receivable from customers, among others.
        
Total liabilities as of September 30, 2022 increased by Ps. 13,340.8 million compared to September 30, 2021. This increase was primarily due to the following items: (i) issuance of Ps. 8,257.6 million in long-term debt securities, (ii) Ps. 3,675.8 million in dividends pending payment, (iii) Ps. 699.5 million in accounts payable and iv) Ps. 213.1 million in guaranteed deposits. This increase was partially offset by decreases of: (i) Ps. 162.5 million in bank loans and (ii) Ps. 79.8 million in derivative financial instruments, among others.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico's Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PAC" and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "GAP". In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release contains references to EBITDA, a financial performance measure not recognized under IFRS and which does not purport to be an alternative to IFRS measures of operating performance or liquidity. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, as these have limitations as analytical tools and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.
 
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the "Ley del Mercado de Valores", GAP has implemented a "whistleblower" program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that may involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap. GAP's Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos):

Airport 3Q21  3Q22 Change 9M21  9M22 Change
Guadalajara      
Aeronautical services936,4761,225,54530.9%       2,364,802        3,296,84739.4%
Non-aeronautical services216,335222,5092.9%          588,628            644,7389.5%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)281,771499,97477.4%          845,313        1,499,92177.4%
Total Revenues1,434,5831,948,02835.8%       3,798,742        5,441,50643.2%
Operating income742,7861,068,33343.8%       1,887,733        2,799,43548.3%
EBITDA839,8951,170,72239.4%       2,180,329        3,129,64843.5%
       
Tijuana      
Aeronautical services511,009698,22236.6%       1,345,821        1,893,77340.7%
Non-aeronautical services114,533139,45021.8%          315,577            389,55423.4%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)407,03385,505(79.0%)       1,221,098            256,516(79.0%)
Total Revenues1,032,575923,178(10.6%)       2,882,497        2,539,843(11.9%)
Operating income 394,096574,98145.9%       1,038,859        1,559,06450.1%
EBITDA456,547664,54945.6%       1,230,993        1,807,05046.8%
       
Los Cabos      
Aeronautical services540,223654,90821.2%       1,403,833        2,001,23742.6%
Non-aeronautical services257,178271,7775.7%          603,312            811,07034.4%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)111,40863,265(43.2%)          334,223            189,796(43.2%)
Total Revenues908,809989,9518.9%       2,341,367        3,002,10328.2%
Operating income548,226645,83117.8%       1,367,260        2,011,99047.2%
EBITDA615,771721,19217.1%       1,561,092        2,236,70643.3%
       
Puerto Vallarta      
Aeronautical services338,057484,21443.2%          893,818        1,662,32186.0%
Non-aeronautical services108,579125,78815.8%          284,093            399,62340.7%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)77,817199,303156.1%          233,450            597,909156.1%
Total Revenues524,452809,30554.3%       1,411,361        2,659,85388.5%
Operating income270,060382,37041.6%          723,078        1,477,112104.3%
EBITDA313,466430,80137.4%          855,602        1,620,90689.4%
       
Montego Bay      
Aeronautical services307,859442,17343.6%          691,064        1,276,78884.8%
Non-aeronautical services124,623182,77646.7%          317,675            514,11661.8%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)14,66917,09616.5%           55,942              70,20225.5%
Total Revenues447,151642,04643.6%       1,064,680        1,861,10774.8%
Operating income173,069392,948127.0%          245,554            951,245287.4%
EBITDA291,557491,82868.7%          607,449        1,293,084112.9%
       


Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos): (continued)

Airport 3Q21  3Q22 Change 9M21  9M22 Change
Guanajuato      
Aeronautical services164,660209,48827.2%          413,189            548,50232.7%
Non-aeronautical services38,16539,7354.1%          100,736            113,30512.5%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)3,09410,647244.2%            9,281              31,941244.2%
Total Revenues205,919259,86926.2%          523,205            693,74832.6%
Operating income120,450172,12242.9%          306,508            437,93242.9%
EBITDA139,476191,56837.3%          362,832            498,26437.3%
       
Hermosillo      
Aeronautical services91,901118,42828.9%          234,903            328,93140.0%
Non-aeronautical services17,85120,04712.3%         53,613              55,9684.4%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)4,34116,897289.2%         13,024              50,690289.2%
Total Revenues114,093155,37136.2%          301,539            435,59044.5%
Operating income32,61970,406115.8%          102,965            198,01492.3%
EBITDA51,32191,11377.5%          160,427            262,04063.3%
       
Others (1)      
Aeronautical services426,055616,52644.7%       1,065,181        1,618,30151.9%
Non-aeronautical services99,456112,98813.6%          257,815            309,74420.1%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)39,01480,056105.2%          117,041            235,217101.0%
Total Revenues564,525809,57043.4%       1,440,038        2,163,26350.2%
Operating income54,564188,146244.8%          189,062            530,818180.8%
EBITDA128,777256,45299.1%          393,287            741,53288.5%
       
Total       
Aeronautical services3,316,2404,449,50434.2%       8,412,610      12,626,70150.1%
Non-aeronautical services976,7221,115,07014.2%       2,521,447        3,238,12028.4%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)939,145972,7433.6%       2,829,371        2,932,1913.6%
Total Revenues5,232,1066,537,31824.9%     13,763,428      18,797,01336.6%
Operating income2,335,8703,495,13749.6%       5,861,017        9,965,60970.0%
EBITDA2,836,8104,018,22541.6%       7,352,009      11,589,23057.6%
       

(1) Others include the operating results of the Aguascalientes, La Paz, Los Mochis, Manzanillo, Mexicali, Morelia and Kingston airports.

Exhibit B: Consolidated statement of financial position as of September 30 (in thousands of pesos):

 20212022Change %
Assets    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents10,650,84016,157,5675,506,72751.7%
Trade accounts receivable - Net1,419,0221,867,442448,42031.6%
Other current assets1,196,699751,617(445,082)(37.2%)
Total current assets13,266,56118,776,6265,510,06541.5%
     
Advanced payments to suppliers879,3422,009,1551,129,813128.5%
Machinery, equipment and improvements to leased buildings - Net2,542,4543,707,7121,165,25845.8%
Improvements to concession assets - Net14,496,21418,524,2284,028,01427.8%
Airport concessions - Net10,386,8689,950,067(436,801)(4.2%)
Rights to use airport facilities - Net1,226,7551,153,359(73,396)(6.0%)
Deferred income taxes - Net6,114,8886,668,207553,3199.0%
Other non-current assets186,772672,900486,128260.3%
Total assets49,099,85461,462,25412,362,40025.2%
     
Liabilities     
Current liabilities4,338,72010,397,3086,058,588139.6%
Long-term liabilities25,652,50132,934,7157,282,21428.4%
Total liabilities29,991,22143,332,02313,340,80244.5%
     
Stockholders' Equity    
Common stock170,3818,197,5368,027,1554711.3%
Legal reserve1,592,55134,076(1,558,475)(97.9%)
Net income4,217,3457,225,1113,007,76671.3%
Retained earnings7,927,599136,704(7,790,895)(98.3%)
Reserve for share repurchase 5,531,2932,499,473(3,031,820)(54.8%)
Repurchased shares(2,362,339)(1,999,987)362,353(15.3%)
Foreign currency translation reserve992,017687,735(304,282)(30.7%)
Remeasurements of employee benefit - Net1,5625,5223,960(253.5%)
Cash flow hedges- Net(66,867)168,095234,962351.4%
Total controlling interest18,003,54116,954,264(1,049,276)(5.8%)
Non-controlling interest1,105,0921,175,96770,8756.4%
Total stockholder's equity19,108,63418,130,231(978,401)(5.1%)
     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity49,099,85461,462,25412,362,40025.2%
     

The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited ("Vantage").

Exhibit C: Consolidated statement of cash flows (in thousands of pesos):

  3Q21  3Q22 Change 9M21  9M22 Change
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Consolidated net income  1,779,7262,662,71149.6%4,241,2817,354,79773.4%
       
Postemployment benefit costs(3,302)8,790(366.2%)13,36825,92293.9%
Allowance expected credit loss11,57029,656156.3%32,64125,811(20.9%)
Depreciation and amortization518,005587,68613.5%1,531,1291,715,33312.0%
Loss on sale of machinery, equipment and improvements to leased assets(2,693)1,513156.2%(1,358)3,872(385.1%)
Interest expense427,527613,93543.6%1,228,3171,658,22335.0%
Provisions1,9945,084155.0%(3,683)17,463(574.2%)
Income tax expense586,599607,3033.5%1,180,7682,016,62770.8%
Unrealized exchange loss44,736(107,973)(341.4%)(19,103)(289,485)1415.4%
Net (gain) on derivative financial instruments                      -                       -  0.0%                         -  (6,933)100.0%
 3,364,1684,408,70531.0%8,203,36112,521,62952.6%
Changes in working capital:      
Decrease (increase)  in      
Trade accounts receivable133,05671,419(46.3%)(183,864)(179,225)(2.5%)
Recoverable tax on assets and other assets(33,545)(142,941)326.1%(108,855)296,101(372.0%)
(Decrease) increase      
Concession taxes payable(3,532)(78,125)2111.9%57,206(116,187)(303.1%)
Accounts payable100,933308,718205.9%317,548245,002(22.8%)
Cash generated  by operating activities3,561,0804,567,77628.3%8,285,39612,767,31954.1%
Income taxes paid(329,375)(821,292)149.3%(714,474)(3,584,700)401.7%
Net cash flows provided by operating activities3,231,7053,746,48415.9%7,570,9229,182,61921.3%
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Machinery, equipment and improvements to concession assets(1,120,965)(2,396,581)113.8%(2,799,980)(5,492,216)96.2%
Cash flows from sales of machinery and equipment421,6213759.5%2,9881,904(36.3%)
Other investment activities12,389(53,358)(530.7%)(11,983)(81,577)580.8%
Net cash used by investment activities(1,108,534)(2,448,318)120.9%(2,808,975)(5,571,889)98.4%
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Dividends declared and paid --0.0%-(3,675,745)(100.0%)
Dividends declared and paid non-controlling interest--0.0%-(155,052)(100.0%)
Capital Reduction(4,014,701)-(100.0%)(6,014,701)-100.0%
Bond certificates issued-2,757,588100.0%4,500,0007,757,58872.4%
Bond certificates paid(1,500,000)-(100.0%)(1,500,000)(1,500,000)0.0%
Bank loans paid--0.0%(5,860,151)(3,959,077)(32.4%)
Banks loans---3,779,4133,872,7832.5%
Repurchase of shares(1,151,265)(924,284)(19.7%)(2,362,339)(1,999,987)(15.3%)
Interest paid (349,100)(583,027)67.0%(1,121,336)(1,524,509)36.0%
Interest paid on lease(401)(1,403)249.9%(1,340)(4,065)203.2%
Payments of obligations for leasing(2,994)(4,221)41.0%(9,039)(11,923)31.9%
Net cash flows used in financing activities(7,018,461)1,244,653(117.7%)(8,589,493)(1,199,987)(86.0%)
       
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash held43,150125,186190.1%33,839413,9471123.3%
Net  (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents(4,852,148)2,668,005(155.0%)(3,793,708)2,824,691(174.5%)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period15,502,98713,489,562(13.0%)14,444,54913,332,877(7.7%)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period10,650,84016,157,56751.7%10,650,84016,157,56751.7%
       

Exhibit D: Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (in thousands of pesos):

  3Q21  3Q22  Change  9M21  9M22  Change 
Revenues      
Aeronautical services3,316,2404,449,50434.2%8,412,61012,626,70250.1%
Non-aeronautical services1,037,4161,329,79328.2%2,584,5543,815,83047.6%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)939,145972,7433.6%2,829,3712,932,1913.6%
Total revenues5,292,8016,752,04027.6%13,826,53519,374,72340.1%
       
Operating costs      
Costs of services:759,323980,97829.2%2,107,6652,634,96925.0%
Employee costs276,236357,28329.3%809,698996,55623.1%
Maintenance136,477147,7578.3%339,953434,00427.7%
Safety, security & insurance124,716146,10217.1%373,147408,9199.6%
Utilities111,739136,72622.4%284,503352,37623.9%
Other operating expenses110,155193,11075.3%300,364443,11447.5%
       
Technical assistance fees146,706189,59829.2%370,504553,97049.5%
Concession taxes353,984525,29148.4%871,6411,398,51560.4%
Depreciation and amortization518,005587,68613.5%1,531,1291,715,33312.0%
Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)939,145972,7433.6%2,829,3712,932,1913.6%
Other (income)(4,735)(1,610)(66.0%)(5,372)(20,082)273.8%
Total operating costs2,712,4283,254,68620.0%7,704,9389,214,89519.6%
Income from operations2,580,3733,497,35435.5%6,121,59710,159,82866.0%
Financial Result(214,047)(227,340)6.2%(699,551)(788,404)12.7%
Income before income taxes 2,366,3253,270,01438.2%5,422,0499,371,42472.8%
Income taxes (586,599)(607,303)3.5%(1,180,768)(2,016,627)70.8%
Net income 1,779,7262,662,71149.6%4,241,2817,354,79773.4%
Currency translation effect60,978(7,235)(111.9%)(24,246)(346,786)1330.3%
 Cash flow hedges, net of income tax164,2131,152(99.3%)404,240138,539(65.7%)
Remeasurements of employee benefit - net income tax9,777106(98.9%)11,61431197.3%
Comprehensive income 2,014,6942,656,73431.9%4,632,8897,146,86154.3%
Non-controlling interest(45,769)(58,841)28.6%(45,120)(129,498)187.0%
Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest1,968,9252,597,89331.9%4,587,7697,017,36353.0%
       

The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited ("Vantage").

Exhibit E: Consolidated stockholders' equity (in thousands of pesos):

 Common StockLegal ReseveReserve for Share RepurchaseRepurchased Shares Retained Earnings  Other comprehensive income  Total controlling interest  Non-controlling interest Total Stockholders' Equity
Balance as of January 1, 20216,185,0821,592,5513,283,374(1,733,374)11,908,891556,28721,792,8111,059,97222,852,783
Capital reduction(6,014,701)-----(6,014,701)-(6,014,701)
Reserve for share purchase--3,981,292-(3,981,292)----
Repurchased share cancellation--(1,733,374)1,733,374-----
Repurchased share---(2,362,339)--(2,362,339)-(2,362,339)
Comprehensive income:         
Net income----4,217,345-4,217,34523,9364,241,281
Foreign currency translation reserve-----(45,430)(45,430)21,184(24,246)
Remeasurements of employee benefit - Net-----11,61411,614-11,614
Reserve for cash flow hedges - Net of income tax-----404,240404,240-404,240
Balance as of September 30, 2021170,3811,592,5515,531,293(2,362,339)12,144,944926,71118,003,5391,105,09219,108,632
          
Balance as of January 1, 2022170,3811,592,5515,531,292(3,000,037)13,925,0911,069,10219,288,3801,140,22020,428,600
Legal reserve cancellation-(1,558,475)--1,558,475----
Capitalization of retained earnings8,027,155---(8,027,155)----
Dividends declared----(7,351,490)-(7,351,490)-(7,351,490)
Cancellation repurchased shares--(3,000,037)3,000,037-----
Reserve for share purchase--(31,782)-31,782----
Dividends declared non-controlling interest-------(93,751)(93,751)
Repurchased share---(1,999,987)--(1,999,987)-(1,999,987)
Comprehensive income:         
Net income----7,225,111-7,225,111129,6857,354,796
Foreign currency translation reserve-----(346,599)(346,599)(187)(346,786)
Remeasurements of employee benefit - Net-----311311-311
Reserve for cash flow hedges - Net of income tax-----138,539138,539-138,539
Balance as of September 30, 20228,197,53634,0762,499,473(1,999,987)7,361,815861,35316,954,2641,175,96718,130,231
          

For presentation purposes, the 25.5% stake in Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L. ("DCA") held by Vantage appears in the Stockholders' Equity of the Company as a non-controlling interest.

As a part of the adoption of IFRS, the effects of inflation on common stock recognized pursuant to Mexican Financial Reporting Standards (MFRS) through December 31, 2007 were reclassified as retained earnings because accumulated inflation recognized under MFRS is not considered hyperinflationary according to IFRS. For Mexican legal and tax purposes, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., as an individual entity, will continue preparing separate financial information under MFRS. Therefore, for any transaction between the Company and its shareholders related to stockholders' equity, the Company must take into consideration the accounting balances prepared under MFRS as an individual entity and determine the tax impact under tax laws applicable in Mexico, which requires the use of MFRS. For purposes of reporting to stock exchanges, the consolidated financial statements will continue being prepared in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the IASB.

Exhibit F: Other operating data:

 3Q213Q22Change20212022Change
Total passengers11,729.814,613.924.6%30,176.641,278.436.8%
Total cargo volume (in WLUs)655.6613.0(6.5%)2,012.11,916.6(4.7%)
Total WLUs12,385.315,226.922.9%32,188.843,195.034.2%
       
Aeronautical & non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos)371.2395.56.5%364.4398.39.3%
Aeronautical services per WLU (pesos)267.8292.29.1%261.4292.311.8%
Non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos)88.491.02.9%85.692.47.9%
Cost of services per WLU (pesos)61.364.45.1%65.561.0(6.8%)
       

WLU = Workload units represent passenger traffic plus cargo units (1 cargo unit = 100 kilograms of cargo).

Passenger Traffic and Consolidated Results compared to the same periods of 2019:

Domestic Terminal Passengers - 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport3Q193Q22Change9M199M22Change
Guadalajara2,671.42,935.39.9%7,765.87,969.42.6%
Tijuana *1,556.22,151.238.2%4,451.15,973.134.2%
Los Cabos562.2725.529.0%1,371.21,869.836.4%
Puerto Vallarta539.9753.439.5%1,447.71,944.034.3%
Montego Bay 2.70.0(100.0%)6.90.0(100.0%)
Guanajuato528.0491.5(6.9%)1,522.31,300.7(14.6%)
Hermosillo455.7479.05.1%1,315.71,343.62.1%
Kingston0.00.5N/A0.01.0N/A
Mexicali301.7327.88.6%871.1918.75.5%
Morelia116.9160.837.6%342.8474.338.4%
La Paz274.0274.00.0%740.4786.76.3%
Aguascalientes160.4171.26.8%465.6524.812.7%
Los Mochis95.6103.48.2%282.8307.58.7%
Manzanillo21.325.520.0%70.574.05.0%
Total7,286.18,599.218.0%20,653.823,487.513.7%

*CBX users are classified as international passengers.

International Terminal Passengers - 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport3Q193Q22Change9M199M22Change
Guadalajara1,157.81,165.20.6%3,234.53,232.8(0.1%)
Tijuana *741.91,113.550.1%2,136.13,063.343.4%
Los Cabos745.41,001.134.3%2,764.73,310.519.7%
Puerto Vallarta447.6653.045.9%2,418.22,587.67.0%
Montego Bay 1,098.91,136.83.5%3,615.33,225.8(10.8%)
Guanajuato183.0210.515.0%528.2567.77.5%
Hermosillo17.220.116.9%51.758.513.3%
Kingston0.0498.3N/A0.01,128.4N/A
Mexicali1.81.7(1.1%)5.14.6(8.7%)
Morelia105.8130.723.5%312.9364.216.4%
La Paz2.85.494.9%9.419.2103.9%
Aguascalientes65.065.20.3%164.4170.23.6%
Los Mochis1.92.18.9%5.45.87.2%
Manzanillo8.411.131.3%60.852.3(14.0%)
Total4,577.46,014.731.4%15,306.517,790.916.2%

*CBX users are classified as international passengers.

Total Terminal Passengers - 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport3Q193Q22Change9M199M22Change
Guadalajara3,829.24,100.57.1%11,000.311,202.21.8%
Tijuana *2,298.13,264.742.1%6,587.29,036.437.2%
Los Cabos1,307.61,726.532.0%4,212.45,180.323.0%
Puerto Vallarta987.51,406.442.4%3,789.44,531.719.6%
Montego Bay 1,101.51,136.83.2%3,622.23,225.8(10.9%)
Guanajuato711.1702.0(1.3%)2,050.51,868.4(8.9%)
Hermosillo472.9499.15.5%1,367.41,402.12.5%
Kingston0.0498.9N/A0.01,129.4N/A
Mexicali303.5329.58.6%876.2923.35.4%
Morelia222.7291.530.9%655.7838.527.9%
La Paz276.8279.41.0%749.8805.97.5%
Aguascalientes225.4236.44.9%630.0695.010.3%
Los Mochis97.6105.58.2%288.2313.38.7%
Manzanillo29.736.623.2%131.2126.3(3.8%)
Total11,863.514,613.923.2%35,960.341,278.414.8%

*CBX users are classified as international passengers.

The Company took control of the operation of the Kingston airport on October 10, 2019, consequently no figures are available for comparison purposes from January to September, 2019.

CBX Users (in thousands):

Airport3Q193Q22Change9M199M22Change
Tijuana730.01,103.951.2%2,100.93,038.544.6%


Consolidated Results and Other Data compared with 2019 (in thousands of pesos):

  3Q19  3Q22  Change  9M19  9M22  Change 
Revenues      
Aeronautical services2,567,5174,449,50473.3%7,776,61512,626,70262.4%
Non-aeronautical services950,3531,329,79339.9%2,808,9533,815,83035.8%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)797,548972,74322.0%1,066,3982,932,191175.0%
Total revenues4,315,4186,752,04056.5%11,651,96619,374,72366.3%
       
Operating costs      
Costs of services:670,350980,97846.3%1,971,2932,634,96933.7%
Employee costs205,622357,28373.8%628,738996,55658.5%
Maintenance141,467147,7574.4%402,269434,0047.9%
Safety, security & insurance105,657146,10238.3%310,100408,91931.9%
Utilities104,375136,72631.0%269,633352,37630.7%
Other operating expenses113,229193,11070.5%360,553443,11422.9%
       
Technical assistance fees115,795189,59863.7%345,013553,97060.6%
Concession taxes297,308525,29176.7%915,4611,398,51552.8%
Depreciation and amortization439,691587,68633.7%1,287,1311,715,33333.3%
Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)797,548972,74322.0%1,066,3982,932,191175.0%
Other (income)(7,605)(1,610)(78.8%)(16,538)(20,082)21.4%
Total operating costs2,313,0873,254,68640.7%5,568,7589,214,89565.5%
Income from operations2,002,3313,497,35474.7%6,083,20810,159,82867.0%
       
Financial Result(168,866)(227,340)34.6%(487,220)(788,404)61.8%
Income before taxes1,833,4653,270,01478.4%5,595,9879,371,42467.5%
Income taxes (470,746)(607,303)29.0%(1,572,146)(2,016,627)28.3%
Net income 1,362,7192,662,71195.4%4,023,8417,354,79782.8%
Currency translation effect93,377(7,235)(107.7%)(46,362)(346,786)648.0%
Cash flow hedges, net of income tax                           -  1,152100.0%                           -  138,539100.0%
Remeasurements of employee benefit - net income tax(147)106(172.1%)(440)311(170.7%)
Comprehensive income1,455,9492,656,73482.5%3,977,0397,146,86179.7%
Non-controlling interest(33,307)(58,841)(76.7%)(78,235)(129,498)(65.5%)
Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest1,422,6422,597,89382.6%3,898,8047,017,36380.0%
       
       
  3Q19  3Q22  Change  9M19  9M22  Change 
EBITDA2,442,0224,085,04067.3%7,370,33811,875,16161.1%
Comprehensive income 1,455,9492,656,73482.5%3,977,0397,146,86179.7%
Comprehensive income per share (pesos)2.59535.2245101.3%7.089214.054598.3%
Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)1.35112.597392.2%3.69066.987189.3%
       
Operating income margin 46.4%51.8%11.6%52.2%52.4%0.4%
Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC 12)56.9%60.5%6.3%57.6%61.8%7.3%
EBITDA margin 56.6%60.5%6.9%63.3%61.3%(3.1%)
EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC 12)69.5%70.7%1.7%69.6%72.2%3.7%
Costs of services and improvements / total revenues 34.0%28.9%(14.9%)26.1%28.7%10.2%
Cost of services / total revenues  (excluding IFRIC 12)19.1%17.0%(10.9%)18.6%16.0%(13.9%)
       

[1] Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 "Service Concession Arrangements" (IFRIC 12), but this recognition does not have a cash impact or an impact on the Company's operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed in accordance with the Company's Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Program in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using "Total Revenues" include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.

[2] Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 "Service Concession Arrangements" (IFRIC 12), but this recognition does not have a cash impact or an impact on the Company's operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed in accordance with the Company's Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Program in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using "Total Revenues" include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.

IR Contacts:  
Saúl Villarreal, Chief Financial Officer
 svillarreal@aeropuertosgap.com.mx  
Alejandra Soto, IRO and Corporate Finance Director asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx 
Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx / +52-33-3880-1100 ext.20294

