Montag, 24.10.2022
Core One Labs News: Kommt jetzt tatsächlich die Übernahme?
Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CT6Y ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Ticker-Symbol: 49S 
Tradegate
19.10.22
16:22 Uhr
1,460 Euro
+0,040
+2,82 %
24.10.2022 | 15:58
Superdry plc: NOG-Notice of GM

DJ Superdry plc: NOG-Notice of GM

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: NOG-Notice of GM 24-Oct-2022 / 14:26 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or the 'Company')

24 October 2022

Notification of General Meeting and Auditor Resignation

Further to the announcement made on 5 October 2022, the Company is pleased to announce that a General Meeting will be held on 17 November 2022. The business of the General Meeting will include resolutions and information relating to the Company's annual report and accounts and the directors' remuneration report.

Superdry also announces that Deloitte LLP has resigned as the Company's auditor.

The process to find a new auditor is ongoing and the Company expects to confirm the outcome of that process in due course.

A copy of the Statement of Circumstances which details reasons behind this resignation has today been sent to all shareholders alongside the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2022 and the Notice of General Meeting.

The Notice of General Meeting is available on the Company's website (corporate.superdry.com) and, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and can be accessed using this link: https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 

For further information: 
 
Superdry Plc 
Ruth Daniels 
             +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: NOG 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 196487 
EQS News ID:  1470701 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1470701&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 24, 2022 09:26 ET (13:26 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
