Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced its commitment to supporting European initiatives to achieve strategic regionalization for automotive semiconductors.

The proliferation of applications for automotive semiconductors continues to accelerate from electrification, body electronics, and connectivity to ADAS and infotainment. Through its manufacturing presence in Porto, Portugal, Amkor is uniquely positioned to aid the European Union in its drive toward automotive semiconductor regionalization.

"Automotive semiconductor applications are evolving beyond wirebond and moving to flip chip technology," said Kevin Engel, Amkor's CVP, Flip Chip/Wafer Services business unit. "Designs are moving to fan-out solutions with more chips integrated per package and to larger systems combining multi-die and wafer level chip scale packages that help automotive OEMs meet the challenges of the transition to smarter cars with increased connectivity and more advanced safety features. Automotive quality test solutions are also a vital part of deploying these solutions in vehicles. Amkor is the only high-volume, advanced packaging, Tier 1 OSAT in Europe and offers these sophisticated capabilities in our Portugal facility."

Amkor's investments in the capabilities of its Portugal facility allow it to support local supply chain agility. While the EU Chips Act continues to gain momentum, Amkor is poised to help EU-based automotive industry leaders within its 500,000 square foot, IATF 16949-certified Porto facility. Amkor has more than 40 years of automotive expertise and is IATF-certified across seven countries around the world. Amkor has channeled the scale and prowess of its global advanced packaging footprint directly into the local European supply chain.

Amkor customers doing business in Europe have realized the strategic advantages enabled by the Portugal facility:

"Amkor Technology is a trusted partner of Infineon. With its proximity to our European automotive customers and being close to Infineon's European package innovation centers, Amkor's Portugal facility is well positioned and provides flexibility to further strengthen our global semiconductor supply chain," said Alexander Gorski, Infineon Executive Vice President, Operations.

"GF is committed to growing our European manufacturing ecosystem to support local and global customers, especially in the Automotive markets. Amkor's plans to invest in OSAT services for the automotive industry in Portugal will provide much needed services within the EU and expand the US-European semiconductor supply chain," said Mike Hogan, GlobalFoundries Chief Business Officer.

"Amkor's Portugal facility will be an extension of ST's supply chain network in Europe. Its services bring additional assembly and test capacity close to our EMEA back-end fabs located in Malta and Morocco, supporting our European and global customers," said Fabio Gualandris, EVP and Head of STMicroelectronics' Back-End Manufacturing and Technology organization.

At this pivotal time in the semiconductor industry, manufacturers and suppliers alike may be confronted with political, industrial, technological, and financial disruptions. For European automotive manufacturers, Amkor's global support and local presence enable it to help the EU pursue its goals of ensuring supply chain stability and delivering the next-generation automotive solutions that will help it remain competitive. To learn more about Amkor's capabilities in the automotive industry and our Portugal facility, please visit amkor.com/ATEP.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world's largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world's leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor's operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe, and the USA. For more information visit amkor.com.

