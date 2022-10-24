AVer Europe, a leading video conferencing provider, has released a new pan, tilt, zoom (PTZ) conferencing camera with built-in voice sensors that enable intelligent audio tracking in mid-to-large meeting rooms. The CAM570 Dual Lens 4K Audio Tracking Camera offers two audio tracking modes (presentation and speaker) and a range of other premium-grade features that allow users to deliver in-person meeting experiences to remote participants.

The USB CAM570 features three pairs of built-in voice sensors that use beamforming technology and two 4K lenses to effortlessly track speakers in medium and large conference rooms from up to 10 metres away. This technology guides the 36X zoom PTZ camera to focus on the most relevant activity in your meetings, filtering out irrelevant audio with mouth and human voice detection. Users can choose to track speakers and presentation materials in preset areas or just speakers, making remote meetings as intimate as physical ones.

"Packed full of innovative new technology, the CAM570 raises the bar for video conferencing, providing the most immersive and enriching Pro-AV experience possible for hybrid and remote meetings," said Rene Buhay, SVP of Sales Marketing for AVer Europe.

Remote collaborators struggle to follow all the actions in meetings with a static field of view (FOV). The 95° FOV CAM570 solves this issue with Dynamic Detection and Smart Gallery features.

Dynamic Detection automatically adjusts the camera angle and zoom to capture every participant. AI adjusts the frame automatically whenever the number of people in the room changes to keep meetings flowing smoothly despite any late arrivals or early exits.

Smart Gallery merges close-ups of everyone to give all participants equal representation in meetings, arranging the close-ups around a panoramic view of the entire group. This inclusive feature also offers the option to switch between headshot and half-body frames to accommodate various sized groups.

The new CAM570 also offers:

Social-distancing safety: Users can turn tracking mode on and off and zoom the camera in and out with simple hand movements to keep everyone safe during pandemics.

Easy management: IT staff can access the CAM570 remotely through AVer's free EZManager 2 app to upgrade firmware and software.

Convenient compatibility: The CAM570 is Zoom certified and works seamlessly with Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and other video conferencing platforms.

https://communication.avereurope.com/model/cam570

