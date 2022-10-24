Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Enters Print & Publishing Vertical With the Acquisition of MWM Group

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of software companies in vertical markets, is pleased to announce the acquisition of MWM Group, a Swedish software company that develops software solutions for newspaper printing factories (Print 365) and media companies (Media 365).

"The time has come for new ownership at MWM," said Tony Svensson, CEO of MWM Group. "I have been a part of this company as an employee and then later as an owner for almost 20 years. We have a wonderful workforce with some of the best minds in the industry, and a unique market share in Europe. With plans to expand both geographically and on the business side, Valsoft will be the perfect ownership group to take MWM to the next level."

MWM Group become the third business in the printing space Valsoft has acquired over the last 3 months.

"Valsoft is committed to continuing the work that MWM Group has successfully achieved over several key solutions for printing and publishing organizations," said Jeffrey Messud, VP and Managing Director at Aspire Software, the operating arm of Valsoft "We see extended opportunities to offer additional services to MWM Group users in addition to growth strategy at an international level. Finally, Valsoft is extremely honored to be part of the MWM Group journey and bring the company to new heights."

About MWM Group

A provider of IT services for print, publishing, and media, MWM Group was founded in Sweden in 1998. MWM supplies business and enterprise systems and consulting services for printing companies, publishers, and financial companies with certified software for Microsoft Dynamics 365, and with in-house, industry-leading solutions. In addition, it develops provides, implements, and supports solutions for improved efficiency and productivity for people and organizations in the same space.

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo (General Counsel), Oliver Gray (Senior Legal Counsel) and Elisa Marcon (Corporate Paralegal). Externally, Valsoft was represented by Erik Löfwall, Fredrik Osvald and Nina Sna Karaman of Advokatfirman Hammarskiöld & Co.

For more information about the companies, please visit https://www.mwm.se/ and www.valsoftcorp.com.

Media contact information:

Joey Strizzi

Director of Communications and Public Relations

Valsoft Corporation

j.strizzi@valsoftcorp.com

Mobile: 514-258-0256

SOURCE: Valsoft Corp.

