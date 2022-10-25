Regulatory News:

GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company focused on stopping causal factors driving the progression of neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC, long-COVID or post-COVID), announced it will present Phase IIb safety and efficacy data on temelimab from its ProTEct-MS study at the 38th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The trial was conducted at the Karolinska Institutet's Academic Specialist Center in Stockholm, Sweden. The one-year Phase 2 trial evaluated the administration of temelimab in patients with relapsing remitting MS to address disease progression independent of relapses following treatment with rituximab.

As a reminder, the topline results of the Phase 2 ProTEct-MS study, communicated in March 2022, confirmed the excellent safety profile and tolerability of higher doses of temelimab and the synergistic potential to treat neurodegeneration in addition to anti-inflammatory therapy in multiple sclerosis. Efficacy data, obtained in patients already treated effectively for inflammation, showed that temelimab has a favorable impact on key MRI parameters measuring neurodegeneration.

The presentation, entitled "Primary analysis of ProTEct-MS, a randomized, placebo-controlled, phase 2 study of Temelimab for the prevention of neurodegeneration in rituximab-treated patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis," will be made by Prof. Fredrik Piehl, Principal Investigator of the study, during the "Free Communications 5: Treatment" session on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 3:30 pm CEST.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by human endogenous retroviruses (HERVs), which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has rights to 17 patent families protecting its technology.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

