Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list VNX Gold (VNXAU) on October 25, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the VNXAU/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on October 25, 2022.





Utilizing the blockchain technology to tokenize the physical gold, VNX Gold (VNXAU) provides the reliability of gold with the flexibility of a crypto asset and enables users to buy and sell the purest gold from anywhere in the world. Its token VNXAU will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on October 25, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing VNX Gold

VNX Gold is a project under VNX that enables users to easily manage all of their gold transactions with digital tokens. Its tokenization of gold allows users to skip the hassle of visiting a vault or bank, and confidently invest from anywhere in the world.

As the first registered EEA investment platform for precious metals under the blockchain act (TVTG), VNX complies with the regulations and leading standards of investor protections. It believes that users should be able to make transactions with precious metals from anywhere in the world, with complete confidence and protection.

Upon purchase of the precious metals, users are issued a token on one of the supported blockchains. This token represents their individual ownership of the actual physical metal that is stored in high-security European vaults, independent from the banking system and in full compliance with applicable laws. While tokens may be sold at the platform or crypto exchange, user's physical bars can be collected personally from the vault and delivered anywhere in the world by request.

Furthermore, user's investments will be significantly simplified with tokenization. VNX provides a seamless, user-friendly digital platform that allows users to buy and sell precious metals for euro and cryptocurrency and transfer them 24/7 to their crypto wallet anywhere in the world. And users can enjoy a competitive fee structure with no storage fee.

VNXAU is a multichain token which will be available on different blockchains. With the listing on LBank VNX Gold issued its gold-backed tokens on the Q blockchain.

Q is a novel Layer 1 blockchain that offers the highest level of security for high-value use cases such as asset-backed tokens. The issuance of VNXAU on Q allows token holders enjoy high-performance transaction capabilities and solidified trust created by the Q ecosystem.

About VNXAU Token

VNX Gold (VNXAU) is a multichain token that represents ownership of specific physical gold bars purchased and stored in the VNX Gold holder's name in a highly secured professional vault in the Principality of Liechtenstein. It's freely transferrable on the supported blockchains and can be transferred to any wallet supporting the ERC-20 standard.

Each VNX Gold token holder is the only lawful owner of the gold subject to successful registration, identification, and passing anti-money laundering checks on the VNX Platform. Each one VNX Gold token certifies ownership of one gram of gold in a certain gold bar. There is no ultimate VNX Gold supply limitation because the number of VNX Gold tokens generated is driven by the demand from clients.

The VNXAU token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on October 25, 2022, investors who are interested in the VNX Gold investment can easily buy and sell VNXAU token on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about VNXAU Token:

About Q Blockchain

Q is a novel blockchain with a focus on transparent and enforceable governance.

Q's vision is to create a comprehensive governance framework for the decentralized world, thereby enabling the most demanding applications and use cases. With its unique two-tier node system and a dispute resolution mechanism that is integrated into the protocol, Q offers unparalleled security.

This makes Q the ideal platform for high-value use cases such as asset-backed tokens issued by VNX. Users can rest assured that their assets are safe, while enjoying the benefits of a high-performance blockchain such as high transaction speed and low costs. Furthermore, the Q ecosystem offers all the features and tooling you would expect - purpose-built wallets, convenient user interfaces, token bridges to other blockchain ecosystems and much more.

Q is supported by the Q International Foundation, a not-for-profit entity based in the Principality of Liechtenstein.

Learn more about Q:

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Community & Social Media:

Contact Details:

