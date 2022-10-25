LEM HOLDING SA / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous

LEM Holding SA REMINDER: Invitation for Capital Markets Day



25.10.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST



LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) is pleased to invite you to its first ever Capital Markets Day, which will be held at the company's new headquarters in Geneva. LEM, which was founded in 1972, will organize a day-long event for investors, analysts, and financial media, to celebrate 50 years of ingenuity. When: Tuesday, 8 November 2022 Where: The Hive Route du Nant-d'Avril 150 1217 Meyrin, Geneva, Switzerland Registration and deadline: For those who have not signed up yet and would like to do so, please complete the online registration here until Friday, 28 October, 2022. Half Year Results webcast + materials: Half Year Results will be live audio webcast as usual, but not the rest of the Capital Markets Day program. We will issue a separate invitation for the live audio webcast. All relevant materials will be downloadable from the website. Program outline (updated) 10.40 - 10.45 Welcome 10.45 - 11.35 CEO and CFO present the Half Year Results 2022/23 11.45 - 12.15 Strategic overview of Capital Markets Day 12.15 - 13.00 Lunch 13.00 - 13.45 Presentation by external speaker 13.45 - 16.40 Presentations by LEM management on Automotive and charging infrastructure

Integrated Current Sensors

Research & Development

Research & Development

Keeping close to our customers 17.00 - 17.45 Factory tour 17.45 - 18.30 Cocktail buffet Transport: It is strongly recommended that participants use the train station at Geneva Airport as their key transport hub. This will enable visitors from Zurich, other cities in Switzerland, and from abroad to ensure smooth travel logistics. It is planned to provide coaches to pick up guests at this location at around 10.00 to arrive for registration, and to also provide coaches to return guests at 3 different times: 16.40, 17.45 and 18.30. Precise details for the coaches will be advised in due course after registration. Guests may also wish to use taxis or Ubers according to their preference but should allow 15 minutes journey time to The Hive. If you have any questions, please contact Cabinet Privé de Conseils: lem@cpc-pr.com. Yours sincerely, Frank Rehfeld Chief Executive Officer Andrea Borla Chief Finance Officer

