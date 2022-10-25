Korean scientists utilized an anti-reflective coating based on silicon dioxide (SiO2) nanoparticles and large phosphor particles to increase diffuse light transmittance in a tandem perovskite-silicon PV device. The device's efficiency improved from 22.48% to 23.50%.Researchers at South Korea's Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) have built a tandem perovskite-silicon solar cell with a textured anti-reflective coating (ARC) polymeric film based on silicon dioxide (SiO2) nanoparticles and large phosphor particles. Both particles are embedded in anti-reflection polydimethylsiloxane ...

