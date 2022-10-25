Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loans issued by Volvofinans Bank AB on STO Sustainable Bonds (422/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 2 bond loans issued by Volvofinans Bank AB with effect from 2022-10-26. Last day of trading is set to 2026-01-16, 2026-01-19. The instruments will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1096880